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NVIDIA's Vera CPU Rumored To Crush Intel And AMD x86 Chips By 1.5X At Computex

by Zak KillianSaturday, May 23, 2026, 02:37 PM EDT
A new report from GF Securities (via SeekingAlpha) claims NVIDIA is gearing up to use its June 1st Computex keynote to pitch its upcoming Arm-based Vera CPU as an x86 killer. The financial analysts claim NVIDIA will boast that Vera delivers up to "1.5x faster speeds, 2x the performance, and 4x the density per rack," as compared to traditional x86 alternatives from AMD and Intel.

Before you assume NVIDIA has invalidated x86, it's worth looking at the fine print. Vera isn't even trying to fight the same war as AMD's upcoming Zen 6 "Venice" or Intel's Diamond Rapids. Instead, NVIDIA's 1.5x performance claim is almost certainly hyper-focused on agentic AI inference. These are workloads where massive LLMs are actively executing loops and managing multi-tenant data pipelines. The Vera CPU architecture is heavily optimized for massive memory bandwidth and tight coupling with NVIDIA's own Rubin GPUs via ultra-fast NVLink fabric.

amd dr lisa su epyc processors
The comparison is interesting, but the parts are really made for different tasks.

When it comes to raw data center compute, AMD's Zen 6 Venice is scaling up to a massive 256 cores per socket. By comparison, Vera packs a more modest 88 custom Arm cores. For heavy, generalized enterprise workloads, 88 Arm cores aren't going to magically dust 256 cutting-edge Zen 6 cores, but NVIDIA's platform gives it specific advantages in AI workloads. In short, they're simply built for different jobs. GF Securities even notes that the rapidly expanding server market means AMD and Intel x86 chips will continue to grow right alongside Arm.

intel core series 3 configruation slide

Speaking of Intel, the same report indicates Team Blue will be using Computex to highlight its entry-level Wildcat Lake processors. These are the ultra-efficient "Core Series 300" series chips we've already seen floating around, packing up to 2 Performance cores and 8 Efficiency cores. While Intel will likely spend its stage time showing off power-efficient and affordable laptop and mini-PC design wins for Wildcat Lake, gamer nerds like us are keen for more Arc G3 details.

We won't have to wait long to see how these promises hold up. Computex 2026 kicks off in Taipei on June 2, but NVIDIA's GTC Taipei keynote will come on Monday June 1st. As usual, we'll have coverage of every major announcement, so stay tuned.
Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:nvda), computex2026
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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