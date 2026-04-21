Intel Arc G3 Panther Lake Handhelds May Launch at Computex 2026
This news comes to us from Videocardz, who claims to have seen some documentation that nails down the naming scheme. According to the fellas with the black-and-yellow site, Intel is planning to debut the new chips at Computex and will then sell them for about a year. The site expects that Intel will launch the chips at the show and that OEMs will show off handhelds sporting the speedy new parts, but that the handhelds themselves won't actually launch until a bit later.
It's very interesting that the product names for the processors themselves are in the Arc family. Neither NVIDIA nor AMD have ever done this sort of thing; there's never been an x86 processor named "Radeon" nor an SoC named "GeForce". Those names have been used for the graphics parts of those chips, to be sure, but not for the whole unit. The new Intel parts will still carry specific Arc branding for their GPU components, though; the Arc G3 will apparently come with Arc B370 graphics, while the Arc G3 Extreme will ship with the Arc B390. Most likely, that'll be the same 12-Xe configuration we've seen on the Core Ultra X9 388H.
WhyCry goes on to say that the Arc G3 parts are spec'd for a 25W base TDP, but if you've ever used a handheld before, you'll know that the TDP value is usually manually configurable on the fly by the user. However, he says that the maximum turbo figures for the G3 and G3 Extreme are 65W and 80W respectively, which are quite high and trending into Strix Halo territory. It will be interesting to see if handheld makers allow such shenanigans to stick around on shipping devices or if they snuff out our 80W handheld hopes.
Perhaps the most exciting news from the leak is that the silicon is apparently ready and has completed early testing. It remains to be seen who will take a gamble on shipping Intel handhelds, though. MSI is a given of course, considering its legacy of Intel-powered Claw handhelds (which we quite like), but back at CES, Intel's "Handhelds Unleashed" slide also included the logos of OneXPlayer, Acer, and GamePad Digital (perhaps better known as GPD). It also included the logos of most of Taiwan's largest ODMs, including Compal, Foxconn, Pegatron, Quanta, and Inventec.
Specs-wise, the Arc G3 will reportedly have 10 of its twelve Xe3-cores active, while the Arc G3 Extreme will come with a full complement. Both chips take a hit to CPU and GPU clock rates versus the standard Core Ultra parts, likely to help with power efficiency. Both chips also come with a 14-core configuration consisting of four LP cores, eight E-cores, and just two P-cores, which is probably good enough. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out against the currently dominant AMD hardware, though.