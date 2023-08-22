NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 3.5 With AI Ray Reconstruction And Not Just For RTX 40 GPUs

This is what your ray-traced frame looks like before it's denoised.





Ray Reconstruction doesn't usually help performance, but it can in scenes with lots of rays.



Despite the version number increase, Ray Reconstruction actually doesn't have anything to do with Frame Generation. Frame Generation still requires an Ada Lovelace graphics card—that's the GeForce RTX 40 series , if you didn't know—but NVIDIA says that Ray Reconstruction can be done on "any GeForce RTX GPU," presumably going all the way back to the Turing chips in the GeForce RTX 20 series. We're not sure if that's a realistic expectation given the sharp performance leap between Turing and Ampere (particularly in ray-tracing), but it's nice to know that the company hasn't left its faithful behind.











Unfortunately, this technology isn't something you can just enable in the NVIDIA control panel. Developers will have to integrate it into their games, the first of which will of course be Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion launching on September 26th. If you bounced off Cyberpunk in the past, this could be a great chance to try again, as the expansion is bringing massive overhauls of the core game along with it. After that, NVIDIA says that Ray Reconstruction is coming to Remedy's upcoming Alan Wake 2, and then to its RTX Remix toolset, starting with Portal RTX.