NVIDIA Issues Statement On Status Of GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 FE GPUs

Over the weekend, it came to attention that Founders Edition models of the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 had disappeared from NVIDIA's website
in several regions, including the United States and United Kingdom. This led to speculation that NVIDIA may have discontinued the FE models to make room for an anticipated Super refresh, but is that really case? Simply put, no.
Not according to NVIDIA, anyway, which said in a statement to WCCFTech that this is just how it goes with limited edition products—inventory comes and goes. Leaving out any ambiguity, NVIDIA confirmed that both FE cards remain in production, despite not appearing on its website in some regions.
"GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Editions continue to be in production. They are limited edition products so, from time to time, go out of stock on our website and return when back in stock," an NVIDIA GeForce spokesperson told the site.
At the time of this writing, both the GeForce RTX 5090 FE
and GeForce RTX 5080 FE
remain delisted from NVIDIA's site in the U.S. They are also out of stock at Best Buy, the other official retail landing spot for FE models, though that is hardly unusual.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of partner models available, though finding one at the same MSRP as the FE equivalent can be challenging. They do pop up from time to time, such as Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce SFF
that's available for $999.99 at Amazon
. The landscape is a little more promising
for the rest of the lineup, however, as we've seen cards start to become more broadly available at and even under MSRP
.
NVIDIA's statement
didn't say anything about when
the FE models will be back in stock, only that they are have not been discontinued. There's also no clarity on when a GeForce RTX 50 Super refresh might be coming, though according to WCCFTech, it won't come this year
and may not even be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026.