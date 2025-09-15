NVIDIA Issues Statement On Status Of GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 FE GPUs





Over the weekend, it came to attention that Founders Edition models of the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 had disappeared from NVIDIA's website in several regions, including the United States and United Kingdom. This led to speculation that NVIDIA may have discontinued the FE models to make room for an anticipated Super refresh, but is that really case? Simply put, no.





Not according to NVIDIA, anyway, which said in a statement to WCCFTech that this is just how it goes with limited edition products—inventory comes and goes. Leaving out any ambiguity, NVIDIA confirmed that both FE cards remain in production, despite not appearing on its website in some regions.





"GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Editions continue to be in production. They are limited edition products so, from time to time, go out of stock on our website and return when back in stock," an NVIDIA GeForce spokesperson told the site.

















Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce SFF that's available for $999.99 at Amazon. The landscape is a little Meanwhile, there are plenty of partner models available, though finding one at the same MSRP as the FE equivalent can be challenging. They do pop up from time to time, such asthat's available for. The landscape is a little more promising for the rest of the lineup, however, as we've seen cards start to become more broadly available at and even under MSRP



