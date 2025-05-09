GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Are Finally Available At MSRP But There's A Caveat

The caveat is that it is in Finland, but I've personally seen the GeForce RTX 5090 pop up at my local Micro Center a bit more often than usual. Typically, there will be buyers already lined up during regular week days just for the slight chance that a shipment may come in with a couple of GeForce RTX 5090s.

The NVIDIA Founders Edition version of the GeForce RTX 5090 sells for roughly the same price on the third party market as the other $3,000 plus versions. This is incredible considering it still technically is at a $1,999 MSRP, but supply and demand greatly distort the price. The RTX 5090 is in fact a sizable upgrade over the RTX 4090, with most averages landing in the 20% to 30% range depending on the game and resolution.



That's not the primary reason for its rarity, however. First, this GPU is also incredibly useful for AI and machine learning applications, with its robust hardware and Blackwell architecture. It's a much cheaper alternative for smaller businesses that cannot get their hands on the more expensive NVIDIA data center products, which are in even higher demand.





Secondly, while we can only speculate on availability, it is likely NVIDIA has its production focused on those same data center GPUs. They're much more profitable than GeForce gaming products on average (NVIDIA's data center division is its biggest earner these days, and it's not really close).



Anecdotally, my local Micro Center had only four GeForce RTX 5090s on launch day, compared to over 150 RTX 4090s. Is that high demand, or just incredibly short supply worldwide?



