NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Is Real If This Cheesy Packaging Leak Is Legit





Resident leaker @Zed__Wang on X (Twitter) leaked a photo of NVIDIA’s supposed new RTX 40 Super series branding, featuring the rumored GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER moniker. If the packaging material is legitimate, it confirms that NVIDIA will be launching a GeForce RTX 40 series SUPER refresh next year.

I can't believe this name is real

Plus, the new super logo and color are kinda ugly…… pic.twitter.com/trxytR9cSV — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) November 7, 2023