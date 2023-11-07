NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Is Real If This Cheesy Packaging Leak Is Legit
Resident leaker @Zed__Wang on X (Twitter) leaked a photo of NVIDIA’s supposed new RTX 40 Super series branding, featuring the rumored GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER moniker. If the packaging material is legitimate, it confirms that NVIDIA will be launching a GeForce RTX 40 series SUPER refresh next year.
The photo reveals how NVIDIA’s new packaging material will represent the SUPER series badging on future RTX 40 series SUPER GPUs. Compared to NVIDIA’s outgoing RTX 4070 Ti series box designs, the new SUPER packaging material features an extended black rectangle that features the 4070 Ti SUPER name all on one line, with the Geforce RTX badge located right above it. On the side of the box, NVIDIA has added more room below the “GeForce RTX 4070 Ti” name to make room for its SUPER nomenclature.
The new packaging material also shows what colors the new SUPER nomenclature will be. For the front, the SUPER badge will be encased in a dark silver color scheme, while the side counterpart will be encased in black to counteract the green background.
The new RTX SUPER design language is a lot more pronounced compared to the last time NVIDIA used the SUPER nomenclature for its RTX 20 series cards. Back then the SUPER badge was far more subtle and blended into NVIDIA’s box designs more gracefully compared to the silver color scheme found on the new RTX 40 series SUPER box designs.
I can't believe this name is real— MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) November 7, 2023
Plus, the new super logo and color are kinda ugly…… pic.twitter.com/trxytR9cSV
If the rumors are true, NVIDIA will be releasing at least three new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs shortly as part of its new RTX 40 series SUPER GPU refresh. These GPUs will include the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the RTX 4070 SUPER, featuring different versions of the AD103 and AD104 dies.
Compared to their vanilla counterparts, NVIDIA will be giving all three of these GPUs minor spec improvements primarily in the CUDA core department with larger core counts. The RTX 4080 SUPER is rumored to come with 10240 CUDA cores, RTX 4070 TI 8448 CUDA cores, and RTX 4070 with 7168 CUDA cores. For the 4080 SUPER and 4070 Ti SUPER, these core count upgrades are not that significant, translating into a mere 5% and 9% core count improvement, respectively. However, with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, the core count increase is much more impactful as it will have 17% more cores than the vanilla RTX 4070.
Its worth mentioning that all these details are rumors and could be subject to change, so take all this information for what it is. But, based on the fact we have been seeing non-stop leaks/rumors from reputable leakers on future RTX 40 series SUPER graphics cards, it seems likely that we could actually see an RTX 40 series refresh soon.