NVIDIA To Release 9GB GeForce RTX 5060 And 5060 Ti GPUs? Not So Fast





A rash of reports suggest that NVIDIA is getting ready to launch new variants of its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 mid-range graphics card with 9GB of VRAM, but according to a prominent leaker on X, that is not actually the case. Instead, NVIDIA remains on track to release an upgraded GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of video memory.





To put things into context, there are two version of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti currently, one with 16GB of GDDR7 ($429 MSRP) and a lower-tier variant with 8GB of GDDR7 ($379 MSRP). Both feature a 128-bit bus width to deliver up to 448GB/s of memory bandwidth.





The GeForce RTX 5060 is solely offered with 8GB of GDDR7, which is also linked to a 128-bit to deliver the same 448GB/s of memory bandwidth at full bore. For what it's worth, NVIDIA's baseline MSRP is set at $299, though good luck finding one at that price. Actual street pricing on Best Buy, for example, starts at $360

There is no plan for 5060/5060Ti 9G yet. Only 5050 9G is on track. https://t.co/nnRZbtEWES — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) April 14, 2026

As for the rumored move to 9GB of VRAM, a post at Board Channels (as spotted by Videocardz), a popular spot for leaks and rumors, claimed that upstream chip makers had achieved 3GB GDDR7 chip production capacity and that NVIDIA may implement the higher-capacity chips on the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Notably, NVIDIA already employs 3GB chips on its mobile GeForce RTX 5090 for laptops. However, VZ later updated its article after leaker MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) responded to the rumor on X.





"There is no plan for 5060/5060Ti 9G yet. Only 505 9G is on track," MEGAsizeGPU wrote.





The leaker goes on to say that the 9GB version of NVIDIA's budget-oriented GeForce RTX 5050 is likely to arrive "around June." This new info is a follow-up to their claim from last month that a 9GB model is inbound





If you're hoping for more VRAM on the RTX 5060 series, there is at least an ever-so-slight glimmer of hope. In the same X thread, MEGAsizeGPU says 12GB variants of the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti to replace the current 8GB SKUs would make more sense than going with 9GB and that it "should be a refresh product in 2026," but NVIDIA does "not yet have a plan for it."



