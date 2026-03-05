A GeForce RTX 5050 Variant With 9GB Of Faster GDDR7 May Be Inbound

Gamers chomping at the bit (technically champing, for you grammar purists) for a refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series with more VRAM are about to get their wish, though perhaps not exactly as they had envisioned, according to a popular leaker on X. No, we're not talking about the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super lineup
, but an upgrade to the budget-oriented GeForce RTX 5050 with more and faster memory.
According to MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) on X, NVIDiA is readying a GeForce RTX 5050
variant with 9GB of GDDR7 memory on a 96-bit bus width. As it stands, the stock blueprint for the GeForce RTX 5050 that released last June
is 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.
Other key specs include 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 texture mapping units (TMUs), 32 render output units (ROPs), 20 ray tracing (RT) cores, 80 tensor cores, a 2.31GHz base clock, and a 2.57GHz boost clock.
There is no mention of any those specifications being altered on the 9GB variant, which if true, means it's a relatively simple swap to using 3GB GDDR7 memory chips for a slight bump in overall VRAM. What about that narrow bus width, though?
The current iteration of the GeForce RTX 5050 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus results in 320GB/s of memory bandwidth, whereas the rumored variant with 9GB of faster GDDR7 memory on a narrower 96-bit bus should actually boost the bandwidth to 336GB/s, provided NVIDIA uses 28Gbps chips.
It should be noted that the GeForce RTX 5050 is the only desktop GeForce RTX 50 series model to employ GDDR6 memory. Even so, a 1GB increase on NVIDIA's entry-level GPU isn't likely to excite gamers, especiallky since NVIDIA could opt for 12GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus. Mathematically speaking, however, the rumored 9GB upgrade amounts to 12.5% more VRAM and potentially a 5% increase in memory bandwidth. Yay?
Also according to MEGAsizGPU
(as spotted
by our friends at Videocardz), other changes to the GeForce RTX 50 series could be coming too, including a retooled GeForce RTX 5060 based on the bigger GB205 GPU found in the GeForce RTX 5070
(with cut down specifications, of course).