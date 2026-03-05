CATEGORIES
home News

A GeForce RTX 5050 Variant With 9GB Of Faster GDDR7 May Be Inbound

by Paul LillyThursday, March 05, 2026, 10:07 AM EDT
GeForce RTX card installed in a PC (render).
Gamers chomping at the bit (technically champing, for you grammar purists) for a refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series with more VRAM are about to get their wish, though perhaps not exactly as they had envisioned, according to a popular leaker on X. No, we're not talking about the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super lineup, but an upgrade to the budget-oriented GeForce RTX 5050 with more and faster memory.

According to MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) on X, NVIDiA is readying a GeForce RTX 5050 variant with 9GB of GDDR7 memory on a 96-bit bus width. As it stands, the stock blueprint for the GeForce RTX 5050 that released last June is 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

Other key specs include 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 texture mapping units (TMUs), 32 render output units (ROPs), 20 ray tracing (RT) cores, 80 tensor cores, a 2.31GHz base clock, and a 2.57GHz boost clock.
There is no mention of any those specifications being altered on the 9GB variant, which if true, means it's a relatively simple swap to using 3GB GDDR7 memory chips for a slight bump in overall VRAM. What about that narrow bus width, though?

The current iteration of the GeForce RTX 5050 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus results in 320GB/s of memory bandwidth, whereas the rumored variant with 9GB of faster GDDR7 memory on a narrower 96-bit bus should actually boost the bandwidth to 336GB/s, provided NVIDIA uses 28Gbps chips.

It should be noted that the GeForce RTX 5050 is the only desktop GeForce RTX 50 series model to employ GDDR6 memory. Even so, a 1GB increase on NVIDIA's entry-level GPU isn't likely to excite gamers, especiallky since NVIDIA could opt for 12GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus. Mathematically speaking, however, the rumored 9GB upgrade amounts to 12.5% more VRAM and potentially a 5% increase in memory bandwidth. Yay?

Also according to MEGAsizGPU (as spotted by our friends at Videocardz), other changes to the GeForce RTX 50 series could be coming too, including a retooled GeForce RTX 5060 based on the bigger GB205 GPU found in the GeForce RTX 5070 (with cut down specifications, of course).
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), gddr7, geforce rtx 5050
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use