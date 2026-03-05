A GeForce RTX 5050 Variant With 9GB Of Faster GDDR7 May Be Inbound





Gamers chomping at the bit (technically champing, for you grammar purists) for a refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series with more VRAM are about to get their wish, though perhaps not exactly as they had envisioned, according to a popular leaker on X. No, we're not talking about the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super lineup , but an upgrade to the budget-oriented GeForce RTX 5050 with more and faster memory.





According to MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) on X, NVIDiA is readying a GeForce RTX 5050 variant with 9GB of GDDR7 memory on a 96-bit bus width. As it stands, the stock blueprint for the GeForce RTX 5050 that released last June is 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.





Other key specs include 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 texture mapping units (TMUs), 32 render output units (ROPs), 20 ray tracing (RT) cores, 80 tensor cores, a 2.31GHz base clock, and a 2.57GHz boost clock.

New product: RTX5050 9GB GDDR7 96Bit

NV knows they can give you a 5050/5060 128-bit 12G with the new 3G GDDR7 dies. But no, you got a 5050 9G💀 — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 4, 2026

There is no mention of any those specifications being altered on the 9GB variant, which if true, means it's a relatively simple swap to using 3GB GDDR7 memory chips for a slight bump in overall VRAM. What about that narrow bus width, though?





The current iteration of the GeForce RTX 5050 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus results in 320GB/s of memory bandwidth, whereas the rumored variant with 9GB of faster GDDR7 memory on a narrower 96-bit bus should actually boost the bandwidth to 336GB/s, provided NVIDIA uses 28Gbps chips.





It should be noted that the GeForce RTX 5050 is the only desktop GeForce RTX 50 series model to employ GDDR6 memory. Even so, a 1GB increase on NVIDIA's entry-level GPU isn't likely to excite gamers, especiallky since NVIDIA could opt for 12GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus. Mathematically speaking, however, the rumored 9GB upgrade amounts to 12.5% more VRAM and potentially a 5% increase in memory bandwidth. Yay?



