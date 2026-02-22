CATEGORIES
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Super And RTX 60 Launch Timing Allegedly At Risk Amid Memory Shortage

by Chris HarperSunday, February 22, 2026, 01:17 PM EDT
According to "two people with direct knowledge of the matter" speaking to The Information, NVIDIA will not be releasing new consumer GeForce GPUs this year. When pressed on the matter, an NVIDIA spokesperson remarked that "Demand for RTX GPUs is strong, and memory supply is constrained", but otherwise did not confirm or deny any delays. Based on the number of potential delays we've seen across the consumer electronics industry so far, however, it is unlikely that we'll see new NVIDIA GeForce GPU this year. Some have even suggest that the DRAM shortage could result in the outright cancellation of the rumored RTX 50 Super refresh, which would leave gamers waiting for the RTX 60 Series.

It's a difficult time to be a PC or console gamer, to say the least. New consoles like PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox are also likely to be delayed, further stalling the end of the ninth console generation. The Steam Machine's delay, at least in terms of final pricing and launch date, are also due to the shortage but it is still expected to arrive this year.

GeForce NOW, recently expanded compatibility to more devices, including Linux PCs and Fire sticks.

Some manufacturers are even telling users to "bring your own RAM" or rent instead of owning PCs. If The Information's claims seem unlikely to you, understand that some have estimated that the current shortage situation won't get better until 2028 at the earliest. Even then, virtually everyone in the industry stands to generate more profit from enterprise products and AI than consumer electronics, so there's little incentive to prioritize manufacturing of products with lower margins. While this is an abysmal time for consumers, PC builders, or smaller hardware vendors, it's a time of record earnings for RAM and GPU manufacturers.
Tags:  Nvidia, graphics cards, rumors, GPUs, rtx 50 super series, rtx 60 series
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
