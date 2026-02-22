NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Super And RTX 60 Launch Timing Allegedly At Risk Amid Memory Shortage
It's a difficult time to be a PC or console gamer, to say the least. New consoles like PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox are also likely to be delayed, further stalling the end of the ninth console generation. The Steam Machine's delay, at least in terms of final pricing and launch date, are also due to the shortage but it is still expected to arrive this year.
Some manufacturers are even telling users to "bring your own RAM" or rent instead of owning PCs. If The Information's claims seem unlikely to you, understand that some have estimated that the current shortage situation won't get better until 2028 at the earliest. Even then, virtually everyone in the industry stands to generate more profit from enterprise products and AI than consumer electronics, so there's little incentive to prioritize manufacturing of products with lower margins. While this is an abysmal time for consumers, PC builders, or smaller hardware vendors, it's a time of record earnings for RAM and GPU manufacturers.