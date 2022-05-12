NVIDIA Embraces Open Source GPU Kernel Drivers, Starting In The Datacenter





Well, that all ends now, because NVIDIA has announced it will open-source the kernel portion of its graphics drivers. To be clear, there are huge swaths of NVIDIA's graphics drivers that are remaining closed-source, including all of the client-facing portions of the code as well as its drivers for OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenCL, and so on.





Red Hat, Ubuntu, and SUSE (pictured) are the three distros immediately implementing the new driver.



It would be easy to draw a connection between this change and the relative success of SteamOS on the Steam Deck , but gaming isn't really the play here. After all, the current state of the open-source drivers for desktop GeForce hardware is considered "alpha" by NVIDIA, meaning they're really not ready for prime-time.





Datacenter GPUs like the A100 above are the initial focus of this release.



Of course, given that they're open source, things probably won't stay that way for long. NVIDIA itself says work is fully underway in transitioning to the open-source kernel driver as its primary Linux driver, and it's also inviting community members to create and contribute their own patches—although you'll have to sign a Contributor License Agreement to do so.





A diagram from NVIDIA showing how to install the new open-sourced driver.

