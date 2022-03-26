Irony As 7 LAPSUS$ Hacker Suspects Are Arrested In The UK Due To Poor Operational Security

The LAPSUS$ ransomware group appear to be incredibly inexperienced with OPSEC. They posted their message boasting about access to Microsoft's internal DevOps environment *while still exfiltrating source code*. We can tell by looking at the timestamp of the files in their leak. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/NaU38cypUw pic.twitter.com/AryXJS12A1