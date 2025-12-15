CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Unveils Nemotron 3 Open Models To Power High-Efficiency Agentic AI

by Zak KillianMonday, December 15, 2025, 01:53 PM EDT
NVIDIA has announced the release of Nemotron 3, the latest generation in its ongoing Nemotron line of large language models (LLMs). It presents the new models as open, high-efficiency building blocks for agentic AI systems. The first model in the series, Nemotron 3 Nano, is available now, with larger "Super" and "Ultra" variants scheduled to arrive early next year.

Nemotron 3 is not NVIDIA's first entry into foundation models, nor its first Nemotron release. Earlier models focused on reasoning-enhanced language tasks and enterprise deployment, often built on top of existing open architectures such as Meta's Llama family of open models. A Nemotron model was what powered NVIDIA's ACE demo in the game Mecha Break. With Nemotron 3, NVIDIA is doubling down on openness, publishing not only the model weights but also its training recipes as well as and large portions of the pre-training and post-training datasets used to build them.

The Nano variant that's currently available targets efficiency and flexibility; the model files are distributed in standard open formats compatible with popular frameworks. NVIDIA is also providing optional low-precision and hardware-optimized variants for those deploying at scale, but the base models themselves are not locked into proprietary formats. This makes Nemotron 3 Nano usable across a wide range of research and production environments, from local experimentation to enterprise inference pipelines.

nvidia render agentic ai
Agentic AI can help with many computing tasks, from code to research. (Images: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA has framed Nemotron 3 around agentic AI use cases, emphasizing reasoning, tool use, and integration into larger workflows rather than simple chat applications; the idea is that, rather than time-wasting chatbots, agentic AI can perform repetitive work so that humans can focus on tasks that require human judgment. The company's stated goal is to enable developers and organizations to build autonomous or semi-autonomous AI systems that can plan, execute tasks, and interact with external tools to accomplish preset goals.

The most ambitious part of the roadmap is Nemotron 3 Ultra, a model NVIDIA says will reach roughly 500 billion parameters when it launches early next year. At that size, it would rank among the largest openly available language models, a notable contrast to the closed, API-only systems that dominate the top end of the market. Running such a model will require serious infrastructure, but its release would represent a rare case of near-frontier-scale capacity being made freely accessible.

Taken together, Nemotron 3 reflects NVIDIA's broader AI strategy: advancing the practical science of large-scale machine learning while anchoring that progress to an open ecosystem of models, data, and tooling. The models are free, but the bet is clear; as agentic AI grows more capable and more common, demand for the hardware and software stacks underneath it will grow with it—and NVIDIA will be there to supply it.
Tags:  Nvidia, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), agentic ai
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use