NVIDIA, Microsoft And Arm Hint That A New Era Of PC Is Coming
Plug those coordinates into Google Maps and they point straight to the Taipei Music Center, the venue where Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver his GTC Taipei keynote on June 1, at 11am Taiwan time.
This year's Computex theme is "AI Together," which is obviously in-line with NVIDIA's main focus the last few years. Huang also recently announced that NVIDIA is set to invest $150 billion annually into Taiwan's local economy, framing the country as the "epicenter of the AI revolution" for its foundational role in high-end silicon, advanced packaging, and the server infrastructure powering modern AI.
Built in partnership with MediaTek, the chip codenamed N1X is reportedly NVIDIA's first system-on-chip designed from the ground up for Windows on Arm small form factor PCs and laptops. It's essentially a mobile variant of the GB10 Superchip at the heart of the DGX Spark mini-PC, but where DGX Spark runs Ubuntu Linux as an AI developer sandbox the N1X will power a new family of PCs.
Microsoft's involvement will likely ensure deep Copilot+ integration and other AI and arm optimizations across the existing Windows ecosystem. The rumor mill has also been speculating about which OEMs may be involved. According to one leak, Dell has an XPS laptop with N1X ready, Lenovo accidentally leaked several N1 and N1X models through an internal portal, including a Legion 7 variant, and Asus has joined with a teaser for what appears to be a ProArt laptop. Lenovo's Legion 7 will supposedly to require a 245W power adapter, signaling a high-performance configuration.
Qualcomm has owned the Windows on Arm narrative for the past two years with the Snapdragon X series. NVIDIA's entry changes the tone of that conversation entirely. When the Windows platform developer, the dominant GPU vendor, and the instruction set underpinning nearly every mobile chip on the planet use the same phrase, the same coordinates, and coordinate the timing of their message, they aren't merely suggesting an everyday laptop refresh, they're signaling that NVIDIA intends to be something more than just graphics inside the PC.