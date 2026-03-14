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Google Maps Overhaul Brings Major AI Updates And Immersive Visuals

by Chris HarperSaturday, March 14, 2026, 01:33 PM EDT
hero gemini maps
Google Gemini has been integrated into Google Maps to provide two new features: Ask Maps and Immersive Navigation. Of the two new features, Immersive Navigation will likely be the most-welcomed change, and the most radical made to navigation in the past decade (sorry, traffic monitoring). Instead of relying on a 2D grid, Immersive Navigation provides a full 3D rendering of your surroundings when using the new Gemini-powered Google Maps, making it easier to identify key turns or upcoming obstacles on the road. Immersive Navigation almost resembles something like Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal's 3D map screen, which is similarly simplistic in its visuals while still delivering all of the key positioning information you need.


In addition to Immersive Navigation, Ask Maps is also available. Google claims the feature is "uniquely helpful" and explains a few different scenarios where it could be useful. "So if you're planning a trip, just ask: 'I'm headed to the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and Coral Dunes—any recommended stops along the way?' You'll get clear directions, ETAs, and insider tips from real people, like how to find a hidden hiking trail or get a free entry ticket. To build your itinerary, Maps analyzes information from over 300 million places, including reviews from our community of more than 500 million contributors."

Beyond trip planning, Google also touts the benefits for casual plans, like "'My friends are coming from Midtown East to meet me after work. Any spots with with a cozy aesthetic and a table for 4 at 7 tonight?' Ask Maps already knows you like vegan restaurants and finds convenient midway spots with vegan options. Once you have a place in mind, Ask Maps makes it easy to turn plans into action. You can book restaurant reservations, save places to a list or share them with friends. Get directions and navigate to your destination with just a few taps."

Overall, it's hard to complain about this update. While AI integrations can sometimes be intrusive and overzealous, the new features here are both optional and seems useful.
Tags:  Google, Google Maps, Gemini, AI, (nasdaq:goog)
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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