NVIDIA Reportedly Cuts 16GB RTX 5060 Ti And 5070 Ti Shipments As VRAM Prices Spike

Another week, another NVIDIA industry rumor—and unfortunately, this one seems likely to be true, even if it may be worse for some end customers. If the reports are indeed true, NVIDIA will be focusing shipments of its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
and 5070 Ti
GPUs to the 8GB models in order to maximize cards shipped during the ongoing RAM shortage
. While this may in theory result in a lower price of entry for GPU buyers, it also provides a version of both GPUs with much worse performance per dollar, and specifications that will arguably go obsolete sooner than the 16GB models—and previous sales data even indicated that these were the less
sold cards.
But RAM's not cheap, and NVIDIA still needs to sell these cards first—reportedly, anyway. The origin of the rumor is private Chinese hardware forum Board Channels, and in a translated post sourced via VideoCardz, the rumor states that "NVIDIA and AIC brand manufacturers will readjust the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti 8G series as the main products with significant logistics impact."
For those of you playing VRAM-limited games who can't squeeze a 16GB GPU—especially if you have other hardware keeping you within the NVIDIA ecosystem, i.e., a G-Sync Pulsar monitor
— this is some pretty sobering news, and is unlikely to result in price savings for the consumer.
Of course, it's still a rumor, so for all we can verify NVIDIA could be doing the exact opposite, focusing on 16GB supply and shipping less (but pricier) GPUs so that gamers buying in 2026 can only join the club with a minimum of VRAM. Sadly, either approach would still see increased prices to scale or greater with RAM hikes, and stocks of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 5080 are already notoriously low. This could make last-gen 16GB cards on the secondhand market or AMD GPUs in general more appealing to some buyers, though.
While it's difficult to make a hard judgement from a rumor, a credible rumor amidst a tumultuous time in the PC hardware landscape is harder to ignore. Hopefully you already have a 16GB GPU like the RTX 5060 Ti we reviewed—otherwise, some games (particularly with forced RT) may prove difficult to tweak to smooth framerates. If you manage to buy one in 2026, you can at least expect to pay more for it than you would have in the past two years.
Image Credit: NVIDIA, BoardChannels (via VideoCardz)