NVIDIA Reportedly Cuts 16GB RTX 5060 Ti And 5070 Ti Shipments As VRAM Prices Spike





much

worse performance per dollar, and specifications that will arguably go obsolete sooner than the 16GB models—and previous sales data even indicated that these were the

less

But RAM's not cheap, and NVIDIA still needs to sell these cards first—reportedly, anyway. The origin of the rumor is private Chinese hardware forum Board Channels, and in a translated post sourced via VideoCardz, the rumor states that "NVIDIA and AIC brand manufacturers will readjust the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti 8G series as the main products with significant logistics impact."





For those of you playing VRAM-limited games who can't squeeze a 16GB GPU—especially if you have other hardware keeping you within the NVIDIA ecosystem, i.e., a G-Sync Pulsar monitor — this is some pretty sobering news, and is unlikely to result in price savings for the consumer.





Image Credit: NVIDIA, BoardChannels (via VideoCardz