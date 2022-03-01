Full Power GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU Beats Lower TGP RTX 3070 Ti In Benchmarks





They might be confusing to the uninitiated, but graphics card model names generally make sense. Sure, you have your trouble spots, like NVIDIA's lower-end GPUs (particularly from earlier series, like the four different models of GT 640.) But still, if you understand the labeling, you generally know what you're getting.

Most GPU model names are decided based on the specs of the GPU core and its memory bus. Specifically, the graphics processor's core configuration—its distribution of shaders, texture units, output units, and similar resources—and expected performance level are the primary deciding factors in whether a card is branded a "RTX 3080" or "RTX 3070". The arrangement of these resources is one of the biggest factors in determining graphics performance, but it's not the only one.









As a result, we have seen situations many times before where an ostensibly more-powerful GPU actually performs worse than a supposedly-slower chip because of the power limits in place on the faster GPU. This latest example from Notebookcheck is just another such case.





MSI Vector GP66 (left) and Stealth GS66 (right).



The story is that Notebookcheck tested two MSI laptops, the Stealth GS66 and Vector GP66, both with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs. The site found that due to the much-lower 105 W TGP ceiling on the slimline Stealth laptop, its GeForce GPU was between 15 and 17% slower than the Vector's 150-W version of the same graphics chip. Frankly, that's a smaller gap than you'd expect considering it drops its power budget by 30%.





