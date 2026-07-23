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NVIDIA Hotfix Targets Halo And Path Of Exile 2 As Battlefield 6 Crashes Persist

by Paul LillyThursday, July 23, 2026, 11:26 AM EDT
Master Chief holding a rifle in Halo: Campaign Evolved.
NVIDIA is pushing out a new hotfix driver (version 610.82) to address separate issues in Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is now playable via early access ahead of the game's broader July 28, 2026 release when preordering the premium edition, and Path of Exile 2, also available to play in early access. However, the hotfix does not appear to target a crashing issue in Battlefield 6.

The 610.82 hotfix is based on NVIDIA's 'Game Ready' 610.74 driver that released a few weeks ago. Hotfix drivers are technically beta releases and provided as-is. They go through an abbreviated testing process in order to get certain fixes out to users ahead of the next major driver release.

"These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes. The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down," NVIDIA explains.

With the 610.82 hotfix, NVIDIA says it addressed stability issues on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards for Halo: Campaign Evolved, and squashed a bug that can cause intermittent long pauses in Path of Exile 2 (a game that we listed as one of the top 11 titles of 2024) that can occur after extended gameplay sessions in DirectX 12 mode.

One thing to keep in mind is that NVIDIA does not push out its hotfix drivers through the NVIDIA App. To grab this hotfix, head to NVIDIA's support page to manually download it and install.

Battlefield 6 Crashing? Roll Back Your Driver

Battlefield 6 scene in the ocean.
NVIDIA's hotfix arrives on the heels of Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios confirming a bug that is causing GeForce GPU driver crashes on certain Battlefield 6 maps. In a post on X, the official Battlefield news and developer notes account, Battlefield Comms, explains that this happens when playing on maps with large bodies of water. That includes Tsuru Reef.
"Based on our current data, the issue appears to affect NVIDIA GPUs, with reports more concentrated among players using GeForce RTX 50 Series cards. The issue does not appear to affect all players using these GPUs," Battlefield Comms says.

EA and Battlefield Studios are working with NVIDIA to find a solution. In the meantime, the official guidance for anyone affected is to temporarily roll back to NVIDIA's 596.49 driver release. Users who still experience crashes after rolling back are encouraged to share their GPU model, driver version, affected map, and other crash report details in the Technical Issues page on EA's forums.
Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, (nasdaq:nvda), battlefield 6, halo: campaign evolved, path of exile 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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