Top 11 Best Games Of 2024 And Where To Buy Them
Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios)
Helldivers II features a huge array of unlockable equipment and offers players large-scale multiplayer battles on sprawling, open maps. It has strictly current-gen visuals and top-notch audio design. In combination with the surprising amount of world-building and real-time storytelling thanks to active game-mastering (in the Dungeons & Dragons sense) from the developers, these qualities make for a remarkably immersive third-person shooting experience that's a ton of fun with friends.
Helldivers II is currently available for PS5 consoles and for Windows; the PC version is marked down to $32 right now whether you buy it from Steam directly or from Amazon, which gets us a cut.
Balatro (LocalThunk)
A surprise smash hit from a new developer, Balatro won the indie game of the year award at The Game Awards and its already sizable following only grew. Players are encouraged to 'break the game' by the developer; different from many other Rogue-likes, the developers have done nothing to prevent players from making absolutely broken builds that just destroy the difficulty with great glee.
Balatro is surprisingly addicting; you have been warned. The game is available for just about every platform under the sun including mobile devices, but you can pick up the Switch version with our affiliate link to help out the site, if you're so inclined.
Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware)
Gameplay-wise, Unicorn Overlord is primarily a tactical RPG along the lines of Tactics Ogre or Langrisser. There's a healthy dose of anime visual novel here, too, complete with a relationship system that allows the young prince Alain to romance nearly any of the game's dozens of characters. There are no less than sixty different playable character classes, and gobs and gobs of gear to equip on them.
Vanillaware games have their audience, and if you're in that audience, you've already played this game. If you're not, you might just be missing out. What sets Unicorn Overlord apart is its seamless combination of tactical combat and intimate storytelling. The game's stunning visuals, deep tactical gameplay, and heartfelt narrative make it a true masterpiece.
Sadly, Vanillaware remains wary of the PC as a platform due to concerns over rampant piracy. Valid or not, that means that Unicorn Overlord is currently only available on dedicated gaming consoles. You can grab it digitally on the Switch, PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series hardware, and there are physical copies still available from the limited production run for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, currently marked down to just $29.99.
Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)
An indie game from a tiny Taiwanese team, Nine Sols earns its place among the best of 2024 with its breathtaking hand-drawn visuals, gripping and emotional narrative, and intensely challenging yet satisfying gameplay. The blend of mysticism, science fiction, and heart-wrenching storytelling creates an unforgettable experience that's both thought-provoking and exhilarating.
Nine Sols is only available as a downloadable title, but it's absolutely one of the best games of the year and worth checking out if you enjoy challenging 2D games with both retro and modern flair.
Zenless Zone Zero (HoYoverse)
A feast for the senses, Zenless Zone Zero excels with its dazzling and detailed animation, fluid character-switching combat, and engaging world-building. Its dynamic storytelling, diverse character roster, and overall unique "cassette futurism" vibe bring the vibrant, futuristic cityscape to life, making it one of the year's most addictive RPGs.
HoYoverse's latest game is available on virtually every platform, and it's completely free to play, so if we've made you interested in it, grab it on your device of choice and see if it grabs you. If not, you can at least enjoy the soundtrack, which just came out.
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI)
The controversial winner of the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, this latest entry in the now three-game-strong Astro Bot series shines as one of the most delightful gaming experiences of 2024 thanks to its boundless creativity, tight level design, and charming personality. Its immersive use of haptic feedback and stunning visuals make it a perfect showcase for the unique advantages of the PS5, too.
As you'd expect, Astro Bot is a PS5 exclusive and only available on Sony's machine. You can pick up a physical copy from Amazon if you're an old soul who enjoys having games on discs, but make sure your PS5 has the ability to load game from discs, as not all do anymore.
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive)
Space Marine 2 cements its place among the year's best with its epic battles, relatively faithful representation of the Warhammer 40K universe, and visceral combat mechanics. The game's massive setpieces and deep lore make it a must-play for 40K fans, while general action gamers will find a lot to like here, too, as every part of this game is skillfully executed.
Space Marine 2 is available on current-generation platforms, which basically means the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. If you're keen to jump on it, you can snag the Xbox version here, while the PS5 version is over here. PS5 disc games are not region-locked, so the UK version will work just fine.
Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios)
With its polished visuals, expansive maps, and engaging multiplayer, Satisfactory really succeeds in opening up the automation genre to a new audience that might not have been interested in less immersive titles. The sense of progression, culminating in the experience of watching your massive factory in action, is really satisfying, and there's little else like it in the gaming world right now.
Satisfactory hasn't seen a physical release, but it's available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs via Steam or Epic Games, and you can play it on GeForce Now if you have a suitably low-latency internet connection.
UFO 50 (Derek Yu and friends)
That's essentially the setup for UFO 50, which is a collection of fifty all-new 8-bit and 16-bit style video games created by masters of the PC indie scene.
The sheer variety of UFO 50 makes it noteworthy, but even the worst game in the collection would have been an absolute banger 35 years ago, and some of the titles in this package can capture your attention for tens of hours. Even if you only enjoy a few of the games in this package, it's twenty-five bucks for fifty full games—each is complete with a title screen, unique visuals, and a credit scroll if you beat them.
UFO 50 is only on Steam at this time, but if you're reading this site, chances are you have a Steam account. It's only $25 full price, and it's currently 15% off. Absolutely highly recommended.
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)
Metaphor: Refantazio isn't going to wow anyone who already knows they dislike JRPGs, but if you've never tried one, you could do a whole lot worse than this game. It has a really interesting story setup based around political campaigning, and while the core gameplay isn't particularly novel, it's well-implemented and comfortably familiar for fans of the genre.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames)
The game is played entirely in first-person and Harrison Ford is nowhere to be found. Despite those disadvantages, MachineGames delivers a rollicking cinematic experience that perfectly captures the spirit of the classic Indiana Jones films, complete with heart-pounding action and witty dialogue. The improvisational melee combat system feels authentic, as does Troy Baker's fantastic voice work.
MachineGames' latest release is available right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs via Steam. You can grab a physical Xbox copy on Amazon right now, although the PS5 version seems to be in short supply—no surprise given the game's overall high quality.
Honorable Mention: Path of Exile 2 (Grinding Gear Games)
Path of Exile 2 completely overhauls how the skill gem system works, adds direct character control using WASD or a gamepad, expands on the original game's extensive passive skill tree, adding all-new skill mechanics and resources, and of course, bringing massive visual and technical updates to the game. It also features a completely new story, of course, although the story isn't finished yet in Early Access.
The game will eventually be free to play, but if you want to try it out in the early access period you will have to buy a supporter pack. It comes with the full price's worth of in-game currency, though, so don't fret too much. You can buy a Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack for $30 to play right now on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PCs via Steam.
Did we miss your favorite game of 2024? As we said in the intro, there were absolutely other fantastic games that came out this year. Let us know in the comments if we overlooked your personal Game of the Year.