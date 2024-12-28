CATEGORIES
home News

Top 11 Best Games Of 2024 And Where To Buy Them

by Zak KillianSaturday, December 28, 2024, 04:30 PM EDT
hero indiana jones and the great circle
After a couple of relatively weak years in the post-COVID slump, the gaming industry roared back in 2024 with a flurry of amazing releases. There were a number of great games released this year that didn't make it onto our list here, like Hades II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Pentiment (for non-Xbox consoles.) These eleven games, along with an Early Access special guest, are our picks for the best games released in 2024, though. We've listed them in order of release, so there's no particular ranking in terms of preference.

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios)

helldivers2
Helldivers II is a chaotic festival of destruction with friends.

This game probably needs no introduction as it was both a mega-hit and also rather controversial. Helldivers II puts players in the shoes of a titular Helldiver. These Starship Troopers-like soldiers of Super Earth fight to defend humanity from encroaching threats, including bug-like aliens, robots of mysterious origin, and more recently, a second, squid-like alien race.

Helldivers II features a huge array of unlockable equipment and offers players large-scale multiplayer battles on sprawling, open maps. It has strictly current-gen visuals and top-notch audio design. In combination with the surprising amount of world-building and real-time storytelling thanks to active game-mastering (in the Dungeons & Dragons sense) from the developers, these qualities make for a remarkably immersive third-person shooting experience that's a ton of fun with friends.

Helldivers II is currently available for PS5 consoles and for Windows; the PC version is marked down to $32 right now whether you buy it from Steam directly or from Amazon, which gets us a cut.

Balatro (LocalThunk)

balatro
It's impossible to capture the charm of Balatro in a screenshot.

Do you like Rogue-like Deckbuilders? Ever since the success of Slay the Spire, this micro-genre has exploded with a dozen or more new titles every month attempting to be the next big Spire-like. Balatro took things in a different, altogether literal direction, taking the idea of "card decks" and building on classic poker to make something wholly novel that really has to be played to be understood.

A surprise smash hit from a new developer, Balatro won the indie game of the year award at The Game Awards and its already sizable following only grew. Players are encouraged to 'break the game' by the developer; different from many other Rogue-likes, the developers have done nothing to prevent players from making absolutely broken builds that just destroy the difficulty with great glee.

Balatro is surprisingly addicting; you have been warned. The game is available for just about every platform under the sun including mobile devices, but you can pick up the Switch version with our affiliate link to help out the site, if you're so inclined.

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware)

unicorn overlord 2
Unicorn Overlord requires multiple levels of strategic thinking.

Notable first and foremost for their gorgeous hand-drawn art style, Vanillaware's games trend toward the introspective and thought-provoking—yes, even Dragon's Crown. Unicorn Overlord is no different, offering a rich tale of a young heir whisked away from the capital as his family is slain by mysterious, magical invaders. A familiar setup, but the seemingly stock story takes many surprising twists and turns.

Gameplay-wise, Unicorn Overlord is primarily a tactical RPG along the lines of Tactics Ogre or Langrisser. There's a healthy dose of anime visual novel here, too, complete with a relationship system that allows the young prince Alain to romance nearly any of the game's dozens of characters. There are no less than sixty different playable character classes, and gobs and gobs of gear to equip on them.

unicorn overlord
Players have the opportunity to make choices that really affect the story, for once.

Vanillaware games have their audience, and if you're in that audience, you've already played this game. If you're not, you might just be missing out. What sets Unicorn Overlord apart is its seamless combination of tactical combat and intimate storytelling. The game's stunning visuals, deep tactical gameplay, and heartfelt narrative make it a true masterpiece.

Sadly, Vanillaware remains wary of the PC as a platform due to concerns over rampant piracy. Valid or not, that means that Unicorn Overlord is currently only available on dedicated gaming consoles. You can grab it digitally on the Switch, PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series hardware, and there are physical copies still available from the limited production run for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, currently marked down to just $29.99.

Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

ninesols
Nine Sols is brutally difficult, but that can be its own charm.

Nine Sols offers a thrilling mix of Sekiro-inspired combat and surprisingly intricate storytelling in a sprawling 2D world. Set in a post-apocalyptic world suffused with Eastern mysticism, players uncover the secrets of a forgotten alien civilization while battling godlike foes in extremely fast-paced melee combat. Exploration and environmental puzzles add depth to the journey.

An indie game from a tiny Taiwanese team, Nine Sols earns its place among the best of 2024 with its breathtaking hand-drawn visuals, gripping and emotional narrative, and intensely challenging yet satisfying gameplay. The blend of mysticism, science fiction, and heart-wrenching storytelling creates an unforgettable experience that's both thought-provoking and exhilarating.

Nine Sols is only available as a downloadable title, but it's absolutely one of the best games of the year and worth checking out if you enjoy challenging 2D games with both retro and modern flair.

Zenless Zone Zero (HoYoverse)

zzz
Zenless Zone Zero plays more like Devil May Cry than Genshin Impact.

Zenless Zone Zero invites players to dive into a frenetic urban action RPG filled with stylish visuals and a captivating cast of characters both playable and otherwise. Players take on the role of a "Proxy" guiding teams of heroes through chaotic dimensional rifts called "Hollows" while battling bizarre, otherworldly foes in exciting full-3D action combat.

A feast for the senses, Zenless Zone Zero excels with its dazzling and detailed animation, fluid character-switching combat, and engaging world-building. Its dynamic storytelling, diverse character roster, and overall unique "cassette futurism" vibe bring the vibrant, futuristic cityscape to life, making it one of the year's most addictive RPGs.

HoYoverse's latest game is available on virtually every platform, and it's completely free to play, so if we've made you interested in it, grab it on your device of choice and see if it grabs you. If not, you can at least enjoy the soundtrack, which just came out.

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI)

astrobot
Astro Bot is another game with joy impossible to capture in a screenshot.

Do you like Super Mario Galaxy? Do you have immense nostalgia for PlayStation as a brand? If the answer to either of those questions is "yes" or even "kinda, maybe?" then you're probably going to enjoy Astro Bot. This game has players guide cute mascot character Astro through whimsical 3D environments packed with clever platforming challenges, hidden secrets, and playful interactivity, much of which is made possible by the DualSense controller.

The controversial winner of the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, this latest entry in the now three-game-strong Astro Bot series shines as one of the most delightful gaming experiences of 2024 thanks to its boundless creativity, tight level design, and charming personality. Its immersive use of haptic feedback and stunning visuals make it a perfect showcase for the unique advantages of the PS5, too.

As you'd expect, Astro Bot is a PS5 exclusive and only available on Sony's machine. You can pick up a physical copy from Amazon if you're an old soul who enjoys having games on discs, but make sure your PS5 has the ability to load game from discs, as not all do anymore.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive)

spacemarine2
Space Marine 2's scale is absolutely awe-inspiring, and it's worth a play for that alone.

The Emperor's finest return in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, delivering intense third-person action amidst the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. As Ultramarines Firstborn Captain Demetrian Titus, players face off against swarms of monstrous Tyranids in brutal melee and ranged combat, wielding iconic "40K" weapons like the chainsword and bolter.

Space Marine 2 cements its place among the year's best with its epic battles, relatively faithful representation of the Warhammer 40K universe, and visceral combat mechanics. The game's massive setpieces and deep lore make it a must-play for 40K fans, while general action gamers will find a lot to like here, too, as every part of this game is skillfully executed.

Space Marine 2 is available on current-generation platforms, which basically means the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. If you're keen to jump on it, you can snag the Xbox version here, while the PS5 version is over here. PS5 disc games are not region-locked, so the UK version will work just fine.

Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios)

satisfactory
Yes, players built all of this. (Satisfactory)

Satisfactory technically hit early access way back in 2019, but it had its full release this year culminating in a launch on Steam. This game is most easily described as an automation title much like the earlier Factorio, except that it's a full 3D game in Unreal Engine 5 played in the first-person perspective. Players construct sprawling industrial complexes on an alien world while mining resources, automating production lines, and engaging in first-person shooter combat.

With its polished visuals, expansive maps, and engaging multiplayer, Satisfactory really succeeds in opening up the automation genre to a new audience that might not have been interested in less immersive titles. The sense of progression, culminating in the experience of watching your massive factory in action, is really satisfying, and there's little else like it in the gaming world right now.

Satisfactory hasn't seen a physical release, but it's available on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs via Steam or Epic Games, and you can play it on GeForce Now if you have a suitably low-latency internet connection.

UFO 50 (Derek Yu and friends)

ufo50 collage
You will absolutely find something you enjoy in UFO 50's collection.

Okay, so picture this: you're cleaning out your uncle's storage and you come across an obscure old computer system. You are excited when it boots up and there are fifty classic games on it you've never heard of before.
That's essentially the setup for UFO 50, which is a collection of fifty all-new 8-bit and 16-bit style video games created by masters of the PC indie scene.

The sheer variety of UFO 50 makes it noteworthy, but even the worst game in the collection would have been an absolute banger 35 years ago, and some of the titles in this package can capture your attention for tens of hours. Even if you only enjoy a few of the games in this package, it's twenty-five bucks for fifty full games—each is complete with a title screen, unique visuals, and a credit scroll if you beat them.

UFO 50 is only on Steam at this time, but if you're reading this site, chances are you have a Steam account. It's only $25 full price, and it's currently 15% off. Absolutely highly recommended.

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

metaphor
Metaphor: ReFantazio isn't for everyone, but it's a smash hit for genre fans.

Do you like Persona? Well, would you like it if it took place in a high-fantasy setting instead of the well-trod anime highschool trope? That's more or less exactly what you get with Metaphor: ReFantazio. Players embark on an epic journey through a richly detailed world, forming bonds with companions and battling monstrous foes in tactical turn-based combat with an edgy flair and standout visual design.

Metaphor: Refantazio isn't going to wow anyone who already knows they dislike JRPGs, but if you've never tried one, you could do a whole lot worse than this game. It has a really interesting story setup based around political campaigning, and while the core gameplay isn't particularly novel, it's well-implemented and comfortably familiar for fans of the genre.

As befits its old-school vibes, Metaphor: ReFantazio is available on disc for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Actually, the Launch Edition is still available, and marked down right now to $49.99. If you're a fan of these types of games, you won't want to miss it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames)

indy
The Motor engine's ray-traced visuals are stunning, even on consoles.

The last few Indiana Jones movies have been, let's say, underwhelming. Given that, you might reasonably expect a new "Indy" game to be mediocre too. But it isn't! Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by Wolfenstein: New Order creators MachineGames using a heavily-modified Id Tech engine, defies all expectations to be absolutely fantastic, and the best Indy experience since Last Crusade.

The game is played entirely in first-person and Harrison Ford is nowhere to be found. Despite those disadvantages, MachineGames delivers a rollicking cinematic experience that perfectly captures the spirit of the classic Indiana Jones films, complete with heart-pounding action and witty dialogue. The improvisational melee combat system feels authentic, as does Troy Baker's fantastic voice work.

MachineGames' latest release is available right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs via Steam. You can grab a physical Xbox copy on Amazon right now, although the PS5 version seems to be in short supply—no surprise given the game's overall high quality.

Honorable Mention: Path of Exile 2 (Grinding Gear Games)

pathofexile2
Path of Exile 2 carries forward the original game's gritty, detailed visuals.

Path of Exile 2 only just entered its Early Access period, but we couldn't go without mentioning it because it's just too good. If you're not familiar, the original Path of Exile is a free-to-play Diablo-like with a unique gimmick: the ability to switch out your abilities at will, as they aren't tied to your class. Instead, your class primarily determines your starting position on the gigantic, interconnected skill web.

Path of Exile 2 completely overhauls how the skill gem system works, adds direct character control using WASD or a gamepad, expands on the original game's extensive passive skill tree, adding all-new skill mechanics and resources, and of course, bringing massive visual and technical updates to the game. It also features a completely new story, of course, although the story isn't finished yet in Early Access.

The game will eventually be free to play, but if you want to try it out in the early access period you will have to buy a supporter pack. It comes with the full price's worth of in-game currency, though, so don't fret too much. You can buy a Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack for $30 to play right now on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PCs via Steam.
Did we miss your favorite game of 2024? As we said in the intro, there were absolutely other fantastic games that came out this year. Let us know in the comments if we overlooked your personal Game of the Year.
Tags:  Gaming, PC gaming, game of the year, lists
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment