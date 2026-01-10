CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 60 Series May Tap Rubin GPU Architecture But When?

by Zak KillianSaturday, January 10, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Remember back in September when NVIDIA announced the existence of the Rubin CPX processor at the AI Technology Conference? We theorized at that time that Rubin CPX could be the chip destined to eventually appear in next-generation GeForce cards. The theory made sense, but apparently it's incorrect, at least according to long-time NVIDIA leaker kopite7kimi.

kopite7kimi not a giant for gaming

Quote-tweeting a post from High Yield—another well-known enthusiast—he said "It's NOT a giant for gaming. It is GR212. As you see, GR100 is based on two GR102, looks the same as GB100." Based on NVIDIA's model names, that would suggest that the Rubin CPX chip is not only a second-generation Rubin chip, but in fact a specialized revision of that chip; the first digit usually refers to major architectural revisions, while the second digit typically refers to a specialized variant intended for compute usage.

We say that, but the last chip to actually use a 1 in the second place was the famous GK110 used in the original GeForce GTX TITAN card, among other accelerators. That chip indeed featured special enhancements to accelerate FP64 compute versus the standard Kepler architecture. We haven't seen anything with a 1 in the tens position in a long time, but given that Rubin CPX is stated to have absolutely massive compute throughput, it would make sense.

harukaze kopite gr20x

According to the leaker, while the GR212 chip for Rubin CPX isn't coming to GeForce, it's a very close relative of the parts that are. Responding to a question from yet another well-known enthusiast, 포시포시 (@harukaze5719), he says that the GR20x family of processors will form the basis of NVIDIA's next GeForce family. That's not exactly surprising; NVIDIA is famously a "one-architecture company", meaning that it has historically rolled out a single architecture at a time for its business and gaming products. Given that, RTX 60 series will naturally be Rubin-based.

sergio kopite7kimi 27h2

But when? Well, it's too early to say with any authority, but that hasn't stopped kopite7kimi from claiming that NVIDIA's release window target is the second half of 2027. If he's correct, then that means you've got at least 18 months, give or take, before new NVIDIA GPUs will be available, and that's if timelines don't slip as they are wont to do, especially during market anomalies like the current DRAM shortage.

In other words, if you're eyeing a GPU upgrade, given that the memory shortage isn't expected to ease up this whole year, you might want to go ahead and jump on that as soon as possible. Prices are already rising, so you're not likely to find a better deal for the rest of the year.
Tags:  Nvidia, GeForce, Rubin, (nasdaq:nvda)
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment