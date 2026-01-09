CATEGORIES
home News

Is NVIDIA Still Planning A GeForce RTX 50 Super Refresh? Here's The Latest

by Paul LillyFriday, January 09, 2026, 09:34 AM EDT
Closeup render of inside a PC with a GeForce graphics card.
NVIDIA announced some cool tech at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, including upgrades to both its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service and DLSS upscaling with DLSS 4.5 bringing Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation and a newer transformer model. There was other stuff by NVIDIA as well, though no mention of a GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh. Rumor has it, those plans are on hold indefinitely.

We've been hearing about a possible Super refresh to Blackwell on the consumer side for several months now. One of the more recent rumors suggested NVIDIA may have cancelled those plans outright due to a shortage of memory products, including 3GB GDDR7 chips, but if we're being technically, you can't cancel a product that was never announced in the first place.

That's splitting hairs, though. Regardless, the latest scuttlebutt is that NVIDIA has informed its add-in board (AIB) partners that its launch plans for a GeForce RTX 50 Super series have changed, though exactly how remains the key question.

GeForce RTX 5070 Super (Photoshopped).

The rumor once again traces back to a Board Channels forum post, as spotted by Gazlog (via Videocardz), which says the Super launch had already been "confirmed" by NVIDIA but is now "delayed indefinitely" for a number of reasons.

Chief among them is surging demand for compute GPUs. There is only so much capacity to go around, and these days, NVIDIA makes the bulk of its fortune from its data center division. Gaming is still a major contributor (billions of dollars annually), but it pales in comparison to its data center business.

Secondly, memory prices are going up as chip supplies become strained.

The last reason is because, to be blunt, NVIDIA doesn't need to release faster GPUs right now. AMD hasn't announced any new Radeon parts to put pressure on NVIDIA to respond, and given how bonkers the market as a whole is right now, we can see why any plans for a GeForce RTX 50 Super series, if they exist, would be put on hold.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5080 super, geforce rtx 5070 super, geforce rtx 5070 ti super
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment