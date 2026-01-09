Is NVIDIA Still Planning A GeForce RTX 50 Super Refresh? Here's The Latest





NVIDIA announced some cool tech at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, including upgrades to both its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service and DLSS upscaling with DLSS 4.5 bringing Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation and a newer transformer model. There was other stuff by NVIDIA as well, though no mention of a GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh. Rumor has it, those plans are on hold indefinitely.





We've been hearing about a possible Super refresh to Blackwell on the consumer side for several months now. One of the more recent rumors suggested NVIDIA may have cancelled those plans outright due to a shortage of memory products, including 3GB GDDR7 chips, but if we're being technically, you can't cancel a product that was never announced in the first place.





That's splitting hairs, though. Regardless, the latest scuttlebutt is that NVIDIA has informed its add-in board (AIB) partners that its launch plans for a GeForce RTX 50 Super series have changed, though exactly how remains the key question.













The rumor once again traces back to a Board Channels forum post , as spotted by Gazlog ( via Videocardz ), which says the Super launch had already been "confirmed" by NVIDIA but is now "delayed indefinitely" for a number of reasons.





Chief among them is surging demand for compute GPUs. There is only so much capacity to go around, and these days, NVIDIA makes the bulk of its fortune from its data center division. Gaming is still a major contributor (billions of dollars annually), but it pales in comparison to its data center business.





Secondly, memory prices are going up as chip supplies become strained.





The last reason is because, to be blunt, NVIDIA doesn't need to release faster GPUs right now. AMD hasn't announced any new Radeon parts to put pressure on NVIDIA to respond, and given how bonkers the market as a whole is right now, we can see why any plans for a GeForce RTX 50 Super series, if they exist, would be put on hold.