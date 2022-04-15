NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series Restocked And Reloaded Campaign Is Great News For Gamers

What does that really mean? In NVIDIA's words, "GeForce RTX series graphics cards are now available!" We checked the claim and several SKUs really are back in stock, and at prices that are closer to MSRP than they have been in a very long while.

Bear in mind that custom cooled and factory overclocked models often carry higher MSRPs than NVIDIA's Founders Edition models. Nevertheless, we've compared prices to FE equivalents above because those MSRPs have not fluctuated, and they provide a baseline to compare the overall value.





There are more cards available than the ones we listed. These tend to be the cheapest and are all in stock at the time of this writing, save for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC Gaming for $299.99—it's on backorder, but is also available to add into your cart.





EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series - Restocked and Reloaded! https://t.co/JKjQlufiLG pic.twitter.com/N6xvZEyM1I — EVGA (@TEAMEVGA) April 14, 2022

The general takeaway here is that the current GPU situation is the best it has been in a very long time. There's still room for prices to drop further and availability to improve, but at least gamers have better options that paying exorbitant scalper pricing on eBay.



