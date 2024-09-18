Huge Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Shows Off Gaming Handheld's Design And Specs

Officially, Nintendo put the world on notice that a "successor to Nintendo Switch" is slated to arrive "within this fiscal year," which for Nintendo spans July 2024 to March 2025. Unofficially, a rather large photo dump may have given us a preliminary glimpse of the next-generation handheld game console's design, both in physical and render form.





Over at Reddit, user MisterSheeple posted a whole bunch of images purporting to show a prototype of the Switch 2, including the partial internal shot you see above. The user also linked to a separate source outlining supposed specifications for Nintendo's next gaming handheld , with the caveat that the "accuracy [of the leak] may vary.









Assuming the prototype images and specifications are legitimate, the Switch 2 will feature a bigger 8-inch display with a thin bezel. As points of reference, the Switch OLED features a 7-inch OLED display, while the regular Switch and Switch Lite feature 6.2-inch and 5.5-inch IPS displays, respectively, all with a 1280x720 resolution.





It's not mentioned what type of display panel the Switch 2 will use or what the resolution will be, though previous leaks suggested it will employ an LCD screen instead of OLED.





Beyond the display, Nintendo's next Switch console is said to feature a system-on-chip (SoC) with the codename GMLX30-R-A1. That doesn't tell us very much, though it's rumored to be NVIDIA's mobile Tegra T239 silicon with eight Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores, custom graphics featuring 1,536 CUDA cores, and a 128-bit memory bus.









Additional leaked nuggets include 12GB (2x6GB) of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage by Kioxia with a rated speed of up to 2,100MB/s, dual cooling fans, and various other odds and ends. It also appears as though Nintendo is adding a button to the right Joy-Con—it sits below the home button.





