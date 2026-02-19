NVIDIA CEO Teases Mystery Chip That Will Surprise The World At GTC 2026
When I read that initially, my mind went directly to the NVIDIA N1/N1X client SoCs that have been rumored for more than a year now. After all, those chips were said to be launching in Q1 of this year, and mid-March (GTC takes place March 16-19) is pretty close to the end of Q1. They're also quite novel, being (reportedly) NVIDIA's first SoCs to ship targeting a Windows platform.
However, in the context of the interview, it seems like that might not be the case. Huang was talking to Korea Economic Daily about NVIDIA's partnership with SK hynix in quite complimentary terms, calling the SK hynix team "the world's best memory team" and saying that the two companies are "one huge team". He praised the company's efforts in improving its HBM4 technology, which is a key component of NVIDIA's upcoming Rubin accelerators.
So, what is Huang actually referencing when he says NVIDIA will show off "new chips that the world has never seen before"? It could be new components used in the Vera Rubin NVL144 racks, like new DPUs or other networking components. It could also be another Rubin variant, similar to the Rubin CPX chips the company already unveiled. It also could still be N1/N1X; despite that we've seen the GB10 Superchip that reportedly underpins those parts, N1/N1X could be materially different from the implementation in the DGX Spark and similar systems.
Alternatively, Huang may be teasing something related to chips further down the line. It could be related to NVIDIA's IP purchase from Groq, as Huang made a remark about technologies being "at their limits"; much of the hype around the Groq deal had to do with that company's unusual approach to chip design. The announcement could also be related to the already-revealed Rubin Ultra, or it could even be something to do with the company's next-next-generation Feynman accelerators that are said to use bleeding-edge silicon photonics. Hypothetically, it could even be something to do with new Rubin GeForce cards, though don't hold your breath on that one.
In any case, it's not like we weren't already going to be paying attention to GTC this March. Now we simply have a mystery to wonder about until the show.