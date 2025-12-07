NVIDIA GTC 2026 Returns In March To Unveil A Bold Vision Of AI’s Future





After completing not one but two GTC events this year, NVIDIA is already looking ahead to what's in store for the next one, which the company confirms is returning to San Jose, California next year. It will run from March 16-19, 2026. For those who are interested in attending, registration is now open, though you can expect a livestreamed keynote by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and likely a lot of announcements.

What To Expect At NVIDIA's GTC AI Conference In 2026









One thing to note about the timing of the event is that it comes just two months after next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Whatever consumer-facing products NVIDIA has in store (could we finally get a GeForce RTX 50 Super series announcement?) are likely to be detailed on around CES.





At GTC in March, the focus will be on the "next wave of AI innovation."





"NVIDIA GTC is the premier global AI conference, where developers, researchers, and business leaders come together to explore the next wave of AI innovation. From physical AI and AI factories to agentic AI and inference, GTC 2026 will showcase the breakthroughs shaping every industry," NVIDIA states on its GTC page.





For context, NVIDIA laid out its two-year AI roadmap at its GTC event in March of this year with Vera Rubin NVL144 planned for the second half of 2026 and Rubin Ultra NVL576 on track to launch in 2027.













NVIDIA also unveiled its its Blackwell RTX Pro to turbocharge AI workstations, servers, and laptops, and trotted out its Blackwell Ultra GB300 GPU with 288GB of HBM3e memory on a single package. The latter solution paves the way for 20TB of HBM3e on a rack of Blackwell Ultra GB300 superchips (such as NVIDIA's GB300 NVL72) and a monstrous 1.1 exaFLOPS of FP4 compute.





We'll have to wait and see if there are product and/or service announcements at GTC 2026. That said, there are a whole bunch of workshops planned. The various workshops cover things like accelerated networking for AI infrastucture, strategies for developing and deploying sovereign AI systems and large language models (LLMs), tips on building neural agents that reason acorss multiple data types, and a whole lot more.



