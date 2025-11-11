November Pixel Update Expands Scam Detection, Improves Battery Life & More
Aaron Leong
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Google is bringing some holiday gifting cheer via the November Pixel Drop, which focuses heavily on infusing Gemini AI capabilities directly into Google Messages and Google Photos, along with expanding critical safety (such as Scam Detection for messages) and productivity features to a wider global audience. Update roll out begins this week with some features even available to all Android devices.
Arguably the most universally accessible and fun new feature is Remix in Google Messages (photo above). Using the powerful Nano Banana Gemini image generation and editing model, you can edit and reimagine any image and send it, and if you're chatting with another Google Messages user, you can even remix the same image back and forth all within the app. Crucially, anyone's phone with MMS can see your remixed content, and it works in group chats as well. Remix is initially available in English with RCS enabled in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Speaking of photo editing, Personalized Edits in Google Photos is coming to all eligible Android devices. Tired of that perfect group shot where someone's eyes are closed or someone forgot to remove their hat? Users in the U.S. can now ask Google Photos to make personalized fixes, such as "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes".
One of the more exciting updates is Google Maps' Power Saving Mode, which simplifies navigation to a black-and-white presentation and basic map layout. The app will still prompt directional or key mapping instructions, but the idea is to save battery, especially when you're away from the charger for a long duration of time (Google claims that PSM will net an extra four hours of battery life). Power Saving Mode is available only for the Pixel 10 series.
Pixel 9 and above (excluding the 9a) get a significant productivity boost with Notification Summaries (English only). This feature recaps lengthy texts across chat apps right in the notification shade, allowing users to quickly catch up on busy group texts and stay focused by instantly seeing what's important.
In terms of safety and privacy, Pixel 6 and above devices now get Scam Detection. The system automatically displays a "Likely scam" alert on suspicious chat notifications from popular apps, serving as an early warning against fraud. Furthermore, Scam Detection Expansion for phone calls is rolling out to Pixel 9 and above (again 9a excluded) users (in the U.K., Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada), using AI to detect and warn of common speech patterns used by scammers.
Another highlight of this Pixel Drop is Call Notes Expansion using Gemini Nano to records calls, takes notes, generate transcripts and summaries, and provides actionable next steps. This built-in dictation assistant is available for Pixel 9 and newer devices (sorry, no love for the 9a, AGAIN).