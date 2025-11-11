November Pixel Update Expands Scam Detection, Improves Battery Life & More





Speaking of photo editing, Personalized Edits in Google Photos is coming to all eligible Android devices. Tired of that perfect group shot where someone's eyes are closed or someone forgot to remove their hat ? Users in the U.S. can now ask Google Photos to make personalized fixes, such as "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes".





Google Maps Power Saving Mode



One of the more exciting updates is Google Maps' Power Saving Mode, which simplifies navigation to a black-and-white presentation and basic map layout. The app will still prompt directional or key mapping instructions, but the idea is to save battery, especially when you're away from the charger for a long duration of time (Google claims that PSM will net an extra four hours of battery life). Power Saving Mode is available only for the Pixel 10 series





In terms of safety and privacy, Pixel 6 and above devices now get Scam Detection. The system automatically displays a "Likely scam" alert on suspicious chat notifications from popular apps, serving as an early warning against fraud. Furthermore, Scam Detection Expansion for phone calls is rolling out to Pixel 9 and above (again 9a excluded) users (in the U.K., Ireland, India, Australia, and Canada), using AI to detect and warn of common speech patterns used by scammers.





Call Notes Expansion



Another highlight of this Pixel Drop is Call Notes Expansion using Gemini Nano to records calls, takes notes, generate transcripts and summaries, and provides actionable next steps. This built-in dictation assistant is available for Pixel 9 and newer devices (sorry, no love for the 9a, AGAIN).