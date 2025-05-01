CATEGORIES
Forget Photoshop, Google Gemini AI Now Edits Images For You

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, May 01, 2025, 01:32 PM EDT
Google has announced that it's now making its native image editing tool available on the Gemini app. This tool, which rivals Adobe Photoshop, will enable users to edit AI-generated photos and pictures uploaded via phone or PC.

In a blog post yesterday, Google's Group Product Manager David Sharon revealed that the feature allows you to tinker with the background, replace or add objects, text, stickers, and more. For instance, if you want to change your looks in a photo you uploaded, you could ask Gemini to generate an image of what you'd look like with different hair colors, caps or sneakers.

According to Google, the tool's combination of texts and images in its answers, will help you get a “richer, more contextual response to your prompts." Sharon gave an example of what users could achieve: you could request Gemini to prepare a draft of a bedtime story about dragons and ask it to produce images that complement the story.

Google's native image editing tool has been available since last December, but was limited to early testers. In March, we reported that it was not just editing pictures but also removing watermarks, which raised concerns about copyright infringement and potential abuse for illegal or unethical purposes.

However, in what appears to be a move to address some of these concerns, Google revealed that there will be indicators to show that an image was either generated or edited with the image editing tool. The tech giant also noted that it will be adding a hidden digital watermark mark to its AI-generated photos, and that it is also "currently experimenting" with visible watermarks on the images generated by the feature.

As an AI development leader, Google has continued to release new AI-powered tools on its Gemini app. It has even released its powerful, premium AI features for free to college students. For this editing tool, however, you may need to wait a little for its rollout. Google says it began rolling out the feature yesterday, and it plans to make it available in over 45 languages and more countries over the coming weeks.

