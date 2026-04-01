Nothing Eyes AI Smart Glasses Launch In 2027 To Challenge Apple And Meta
Internal discussions at Nothing have centered on how AI can bridge the gap between a gimmick and a tool. After all, the company has already experimented with integrating ChatGPT into its earbuds and smartphones. The upcoming smart glasses are expected to take this further, using a combination of cameras and directional audio to process the wearer's environment in real-time, which can then be used to identify landmarks, translate text on the fly, or provide contextual reminders based on what the user is looking at.
Critics are divided on whether 2027 is a good window for Nothing to launch new glasses, however. By then, Meta is expected to have matured its Orion project, which promises true holographic overlays in a standard glasses form factor. Still, Nothing could count on its large cult following to score a sales win.
To bridge the gap until the 2027 launch, Nothing is planning to release a new pair of AI-integrated earbuds later this year. Combined with its current crop of AI-infused product lineup, these buds will no doubt be a testing ground for the voice-interaction features that will eventually define the smart glasses.