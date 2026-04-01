Nothing Eyes AI Smart Glasses Launch In 2027 To Challenge Apple And Meta





However, the move into AR and smart eyewear comes at a volatile moment for the industry. While Meta and Ray-Ban have found a surprising hit with their recent camera-equipped ambient AI frames, the road to acceptance and success has been tough for Google's Android XR and Apple's expensive Vision Pro . Tentatively, Nothing's offering (as initially reported by Bloomberg) will follow in the form factor of the Ray-Ban Meta, although it'd be hilarious, yet not surprising, if the glasses were completely glyphified.









In terms of the user experience and OS, since Nothing is a champion of minimalist, dot-matrix aesthetics that prioritize intentionality, the new glasses will likely possess the same philosophy of offering subtle, yet helpful layers of information. Pei has hinted that the goal isn't to replace the smartphone immediately, but to reduce the number of times we feel compelled to pull our phones out of our pockets.