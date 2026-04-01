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Nothing Eyes AI Smart Glasses Launch In 2027 To Challenge Apple And Meta

by Aaron LeongWednesday, April 01, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT
hero nothing carl pei
The tech world is currently fixated on the face it seems. As Meta and Apple race to claim the smart glasses crown, London-based Nothing, typically known for phones with transparent aesthetics and glyph-lighting, is evidently preparing its own entry for the first half of 2027.

However, the move into AR and smart eyewear comes at a volatile moment for the industry. While Meta and Ray-Ban have found a surprising hit with their recent camera-equipped ambient AI frames, the road to acceptance and success has been tough for Google's Android XR and Apple's expensive Vision Pro. Tentatively, Nothing's offering (as initially reported by Bloomberg) will follow in the form factor of the Ray-Ban Meta, although it'd be hilarious, yet not surprising, if the glasses were completely glyphified.

nothing chatgpt

Internal discussions at Nothing have centered on how AI can bridge the gap between a gimmick and a tool. After all, the company has already experimented with integrating ChatGPT into its earbuds and smartphones. The upcoming smart glasses are expected to take this further, using a combination of cameras and directional audio to process the wearer's environment in real-time, which can then be used to identify landmarks, translate text on the fly, or provide contextual reminders based on what the user is looking at.

Critics are divided on whether 2027 is a good window for Nothing to launch new glasses, however. By then, Meta is expected to have matured its Orion project, which promises true holographic overlays in a standard glasses form factor. Still, Nothing could count on its large cult following to score a sales win.

In terms of the user experience and OS, since Nothing is a champion of minimalist, dot-matrix aesthetics that prioritize intentionality, the new glasses will likely possess the same philosophy of offering subtle, yet helpful layers of information. Pei has hinted that the goal isn't to replace the smartphone immediately, but to reduce the number of times we feel compelled to pull our phones out of our pockets.

To bridge the gap until the 2027 launch, Nothing is planning to release a new pair of AI-integrated earbuds later this year. Combined with its current crop of AI-infused product lineup, these buds will no doubt be a testing ground for the voice-interaction features that will eventually define the smart glasses. 
Tags:  smart-glasses, nothing, meta, carl-pei
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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