Nothing CEO Hints At US Launch Onslaught To Challenge Apple And Samsung

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 13, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
London-based Nothing has confirmed a new strategy for the U.S. smartphone market that could take the fight directly to the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google. The upcoming Nothing Phone (3) flagship won't be sold via beta programs (and have gimped cell network support), but it will now be supported by all major service providers AND be sold through Amazon (and Best Buy, for our Canadian neighbors). 

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, confirmed this pivotal expansion in a recent interview with TechCrunch, emphasizing the company's long-term vision for the U.S. market. Pei exclaimed that "Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company." Pei acknowledged the dominance of two major players in the U.S. smartphone landscape but expressed confidence that many consumers are "hungry for something different."

Historically, acquiring Nothing phones in the U.S. has been a more niche experience, often requiring participation in beta programs that lacked certainties like after-sales support. The Nothing Phone (2) was the first to see general availability, and the Phone (3) aims to build on this, offering broader accessibility and full support for U.S. networks, specifically AT&T and T-Mobile, with 4G and 5G. While carrier partnerships for direct sales haven't been announced, the availability through Amazon and Nothing's own channels marks a substantial leap for the brand.

The Phone (3) is anticipated to be Nothing's "first true flagship smartphone," promising premium materials, significant performance upgrades, and enhanced software experiences. This premium positioning is reflected in the hinted price point, which Carl Pei suggested could be around £800 (approximately $1,080). Of course, this positions the Phone (3) directly against offerings from brands like Apple and Samsung, a bold gamble for the relatively young company.

While much of the Phone (3)'s specs remain in the realm of rumors and leaks, here's what we know so far (to be taken with a grain of salt):
  • Display: 6.5-inch or 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate (possibly 1.5K resolution).
  • Processor: A flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (or 8s Gen 3), could be overclocked
  • RAM/Storage: Expected to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with other configurations likely.
  • Camera System: Dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide. A 32MP front cam is also expected.
  • Battery: 5,000mAh (potentially SiC-type cell), with support for fast wired charging beyond 45W. Wireless charging is believed to be 20W.
  • Operating System: Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, with enhanced AI features.
  • Other Features: IP54 water resistance, optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, and redesigned Glyph Interface in the back.
Specs aside, Pei also noted that the Phone (3) is the "right product, and the right moment, to start scaling in North America." In other words, he just put Apple and Samsung on notice.
