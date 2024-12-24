CATEGORIES
home News

Nothing Phone 3 Leak Suggests A Snapdragon And Camera Upgrades

by Ryan WhitwamTuesday, December 24, 2024, 11:56 AM EDT
Nothing 2a
It's been a while since we heard from Nothing, a smartphone manufacturer founded by former OnePlus leader Carl Pei. The company's Nothing Phone 2a launched in early 2024, and Pei has promised a third-gen phone of some sort would come in 2025. A new leak points to three devices coming down the pike, and they'll most likely be moving to Snapdragon processors.

The Nothing Phone 2a (above) was a somewhat more modest phone than the Phone 2, which launched in 2023. Based on this leak, it appears the company will continue on with that product line. According to Smartprix, three new Nothing phones have appeared in an IMEI database, offering a hint of what's to come.

There appear to be two variants of the Nothing Phone 3a. Model A059 (codename asteroids) is the Phone 3a, and model A059P (asteroids_plus) is the Nothing Phone 3a Plus. This numbering scheme would match the notation used for the 2a and 2a Plus phones. Lastly, there's the A001 model, which is codenamed galaga. This is believed to be the second-gen CMF Phone.

The Nothing Phone 2a and CMF Phone both used MediaTek chips—the Dimensity 7200 Pro and Dimensity 7300, respectively. The rumor mill now suggests the company's 2025 releases will step up to the slightly more capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. With many mid-range phones skipping Qualcomm's more expensive chips, this could be a differentiator for Nothing. Of course, we anticipate these phones will also have plenty of hardware differentiation in the form of illuminated light rings (3a) and a modular design (CMF 2). The phones will also have eSIM support.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 A001

The latest builds of Nothing's Android skin provide some more hints, reports Android Authority. The Nothing Phone 3a could add a periscope telephoto lens, which is a feature usually reserved for flagship phones. The current Nothng Phones have the traditional mid-range arrangement of a wide-angle main and ultrawide secondary camera.

The new leaks don't include a timeline for Nothing to release these devices. Some of Nothing's phones have launched without US support. Hopefully, the third-gen update will end the need for a limited "beta program" in the US.
Tags:  smartphones, nothing, snapdragon 7s gen 3, nothing phone 3
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment