Nothing Reveals Phone 2a Launch Date In The US But There's A Catch
Carl Pei is getting the internet buzzing again as he shares more information about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a). With strong hints pointing to some kind of unveil at Mobile World Conference (MWC) in late February, a few concrete details (along with some solid leaks) have showed up to give us a better idea of what the phone will be and what it represents for Nothing.
It's confirmed, the Nothing Phone (2a) will launch in the U.S. come March 5th, along with a major asterisk. Similar to the OG Phone (1), the mid-range (2a) will only be available as part of a "Developer Program" with limited availability. What the program exactly entails is anybody's guess at this point, but we hope it's (ahem) nothing like the "Beta program" Phone (1) that was sold to "Beta members" with limited connectivity on US networks.
The video does (once again) nothing to detail pricing, specs, or even a good look at the (2a). However, you don't have to look far to find some of the pertinent information, thanks for leaks from reliable sources. Price-wise, it's thought to start at around $430 for the base model. All versions will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC (built on a 4nm process and has an 8-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz), a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, a 32MP front shooter, and a pair of 50MP rear cameras oriented horizontally to look like eyes (hence the "See the world through fresh eyes" slogan in the video).
Heavily contended discussions have also revolved around what Nothing's trademark Glyph notification interface will look like. We know the (2a)'s will be simplified from the flagships, but what the setup will be is unknown. A recent leak noted how the phone will have three light strips, but of course, that could be wrong as well.
More details will definitely trickle in as we approach two important dates hinted by Pei. Nothing plans to fully launch the (2a) in March, while we might get more teasers at MWC in February. Stay tuned!