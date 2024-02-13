CATEGORIES
home News

Nothing Reveals Phone 2a Launch Date In The US But There's A Catch

by Aaron LeongTuesday, February 13, 2024, 10:49 AM EDT
hero Nothing Phone 2
Carl Pei is getting the internet buzzing again as he shares more information about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a). With strong hints pointing to some kind of unveil at Mobile World Conference (MWC) in late February, a few concrete details (along with some solid leaks) have showed up to give us a better idea of what the phone will be and what it represents for Nothing.


It's confirmed, the Nothing Phone (2a) will launch in the U.S. come March 5th, along with a major asterisk. Similar to the OG Phone (1), the mid-range (2a) will only be available as part of a "Developer Program" with limited availability. What the program exactly entails is anybody's guess at this point, but we hope it's (ahem) nothing like the "Beta program" Phone (1) that was sold to "Beta members" with limited connectivity on US networks. 

The video does (once again) nothing to detail pricing, specs, or even a good look at the (2a). However, you don't have to look far to find some of the pertinent information, thanks for leaks from reliable sources. Price-wise, it's thought to start at around $430 for the base model. All versions will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC (built on a 4nm process and has an 8-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz), a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, a 32MP front shooter, and a pair of 50MP rear cameras oriented horizontally to look like eyes (hence the "See the world through fresh eyes" slogan in the video). 

fresheyes
OnePlus has been going on a lot about fresh eyes.

Heavily contended discussions have also revolved around what Nothing's trademark Glyph notification interface will look like. We know the (2a)'s will be simplified from the flagships, but what the setup will be is unknown. A recent leak noted how the phone will have three light strips, but of course, that could be wrong as well.

More details will definitely trickle in as we approach two important dates hinted by Pei. Nothing plans to fully launch the (2a) in March, while we might get more teasers at MWC in February. Stay tuned!
Tags:  MWC, nothing, carl-pei, nothing phone (2a)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment