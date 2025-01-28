CATEGORIES
Nothing Teases Its First Flagship Phone And Launch Date: When And What To Expect

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 28, 2025, 10:36 AM EDT
Nothing is hyping up the Internet with a short teaser depicting its trademark Glyph-like lighting effects surrounding (possibly...maybe) a triple camera array. What phone does the camera island belong to? Is it the Nothing Phone (3) or (3a)? Or perhaps it's all a ruse and not a phone at all. Maybe it's Nothing's long-rumored Tab (1) tablet. Whichever way it goes, we'll find out soon enough as the teaser was also accompanied by a launch date: March 4.

For the past few months, Carl Pel and his UK-based Nothing brand have been steadily dropping hints of the new Nothing Phone (3) flagship. And now Nothing has dropped another nugget on X for us to digest—March 4, 10 a.m. GMT with a teaser GIF of seemingly a triple camera island surrounded by what could be Glyph lighting or just rendered highlights to show off the camera openings. Many in the post have commented that the shape either looks awfully similar to the cameras on the Redmi K20 series or a soda can tab.

Pei has repeatedly referred to the Phone (3) as a proper flagship, but until we see it in the flesh and/or obtain final spec details, we'll chalk that up as marketing word-play. After all, Nothing had called previous models flagships as well, which ended up with not very high-end components. To wit, it's been strongly suggested that the 6.5-inch Phone (3) will sport either a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, both upper mid-range chipsets.

That said, it's also believed that there will be a 6.7-inch Pro variant of the phone, which will target premium buyers with more premium specs. Even then, we don't think it'll be a device to specifically challenge true flagships like Samsung S25 Ultras or OnePlus 13s.

NothingPhone3a concept%20(2)
Nothing (3a) concept

Creating more confusion, though, have been reliable tips stating that Nothing will be launching the Phone (3a) and (3a) Plus on March 4. Details on the phone had been exposed in a benchmark report recently, revealing that the Phone (3a) will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with Adreno 720 GPU, 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 5,000mAh battery, and two RAM/ROM configurations. Perhaps lining up with the camera tease above, the (3a) is expected to have three rear cameras, namely a 50 MP primary with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto.

Here's a crazier thought: Carl Pei might be launching the Phone (3) AND (3a) on March 4. Since the date coincides with the Mobile World Congress (MWC), there's no better stage, right?
