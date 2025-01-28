Nothing Teases Its First Flagship Phone And Launch Date: When And What To Expect

Nothing is hyping up the Internet with a short teaser depicting its trademark Glyph-like lighting effects surrounding (possibly...maybe) a triple camera array. What phone does the camera island belong to? Is it the Nothing Phone (3) or (3a)? Or perhaps it's all a ruse and not a phone at all. Maybe it's Nothing's long-rumored Tab (1) tablet. Whichever way it goes, we'll find out soon enough as the teaser was also accompanied by a launch date: March 4.





Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

Pei has repeatedly referred to the Phone (3) as a proper flagship, but until we see it in the flesh and/or obtain final spec details, we'll chalk that up as marketing word-play. After all, Nothing had called previous models flagships as well, which ended up with not very high-end components. To wit, it's been strongly suggested that the 6.5-inch Phone (3) will sport either a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, both upper mid-range chipsets.





That said, it's also believed that there will be a 6.7-inch Pro variant of the phone, which will target premium buyers with more premium specs. Even then, we don't think it'll be a device to specifically challenge true flagships like Samsung S25 Ultras or OnePlus 13s.

Nothing (3a) concept