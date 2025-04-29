Is Nothing Phone 3 Coming To The US? Founder Carl Pei Shares Update





Nothing's upcoming Phone (3) could well be getting some love in the United States, assuming Nothing CEO Carl Pei is to be believed. When someone on X asked Pei if the new phone will be sold in the U.S. outside of the Nothing Beta program, the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur simply said: "100%!" The new device is expected to drop sometime late Summer or early Fall with processor and camera upgrades.







With the Nothing Phone (2) running a little long in the tooth (as far as smartphone lifespans go, anyway), there's a lot riding on the Phone (3). Unlike recent "lesser" offerings like the Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro that were only available in the U.S. via Nothing's Beta Program, it seems like the Phone (3) buyers won't need to jump through any hoops to get one.



Carl Pei, intrepid leader of Nothing (and co-founder of OnePlus), went on record to say that Nothing's next flagship will "100%" be heading to the U.S. Knowing Nothing's history of patchy carrier network support, the big question is whether the Phone (3)'s modem will break this cycle. To wit, the Phone (2)'s lack of 4G LTE band 13 meant that it wasn't certified for Verizon networks, although some found that wasn't the case if the phone was used in major cities. Similarly, other Nothing phones released under the Beta Program had limited AT&T 5G support, while T-Mobile users have had better luck, but even so, not all 5G bands are supported.







That said, not much else is known about the Phone (3). How it looks is still a well-kept secret. Insiders have stated that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be powering the device, which helps keep the cost down while still being a strong (enough) performer for gaming and AI, the latter being highly touted by Pei as the company's next big sell. For imaging, there's the belief that Nothing could stick with a dual camera setup, but possibly use Sony LYTIA sensors. Assuming post-processing tuning is done right, the cameras could up Nothing's camera game a couple of notches.





Of course, Nothing is all about value and performance. The Phone (2) started at $600 and we're expecting its successor to getting a price bump. We think $700 is reasonable considering the competition as well as inflation.

