Nintendo Switch Modder Gets Halo: Combat Evolved to Run Natively
Even so, it's still an impressive feat. Should Xemu development overcome the Vulkan hurdle on Switch, chances are that Xbox titles like Halo: Combat Evolved should run quite well on the handheld. Other Switch 1 emulation milestones, including full playability for Wii and GameCube titles (otherwise limited to Nintendo Switch 2) also bode well for the long-term outlook on modded gaming experiences like these.
Got Halo CE running on the Nintendo Switch without cloud streaming too! pic.twitter.com/C8gO5ieIFJ— Generalkidd 🔜 DH Atlanta (@Generalkidd) April 28, 2026
Arguably, though, the most interesting part of all this isn't even the Halo port. Rather, it's TeamUIX's work on a reverse-engineered Xbox dashboard engine port. The ported Xbox dashboard isn't exclusive to Nintendo Switch or Linux. It's actually fully cross-platform and could likely be run on your existing laptop or desktop right now, since UIX Desktop has broad support across Linux, MacOS, and Windows. You can download it if you want to try it out for yourself, and use it as a games launcher instead of Steam Big Picture or the Windows FSE if you want a more authentic experience on a handheld like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X.