CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Switch Modder Gets Halo: Combat Evolved to Run Natively

by Chris HarperThursday, April 30, 2026, 11:47 AM EDT
hero halo switch
It's an interesting time for console modding: less than two weeks after Steam was made to run on Nintendo Switch, working ports of Halo: Combat Evolved and the original Xbox dashboard have also made their way to Nintendo's humble NVIDIA Tegra X1-based handheld. This is thanks to advancements made in ARM64 Linux development for Switch, enabling the handheld to be used as a fully-fledged Linux PC. Per @Generalkidd on X/Twitter, though, the in-game performance for Halo: Combat Evolved isn't all that great, seemingly since the Xemu Xbox emulator on Switch is forced to rely on OpenGL. The faster Vulkan standard only crashes Xemu, sadly. Even so, it's still an impressive feat. Should Xemu development overcome the Vulkan hurdle on Switch, chances are that Xbox titles like Halo: Combat Evolved should run quite well on the handheld. Other Switch 1 emulation milestones, including full playability for Wii and GameCube titles (otherwise limited to Nintendo Switch 2) also bode well for the long-term outlook on modded gaming experiences like these.


Arguably, though, the most interesting part of all this isn't even the Halo port. Rather, it's TeamUIX's work on a reverse-engineered Xbox dashboard engine port. The ported Xbox dashboard isn't exclusive to Nintendo Switch or Linux. It's actually fully cross-platform and could likely be run on your existing laptop or desktop right now, since UIX Desktop has broad support across Linux, MacOS, and Windows. You can download it if you want to try it out for yourself, and use it as a games launcher instead of Steam Big Picture or the Windows FSE if you want a more authentic experience on a handheld like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X.

Over on the PlayStation side of things, we've also seen a lot of promise with the release of the new PS5-Linux tool for installing Ubuntu Linux on PlayStation 5. Unlike with the Switch, that Linux port is actually capable of fully-fledged 60 FPS gaming experiences, including the likes of Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition.

As x86-based consoles like PlayStation 5 get tools like that and Windows-to-ARM64 gaming improves, a future of console modding-into-PCs becomes a lot more interesting.
Tags:  Xbox, Linux, Nintendo, halo, handheld gaming, nintendo switch, console modding
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use