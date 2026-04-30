Nintendo Switch Modder Gets Halo: Combat Evolved to Run Natively





Got Halo CE running on the Nintendo Switch without cloud streaming too! pic.twitter.com/C8gO5ieIFJ — Generalkidd 🔜 DH Atlanta (@Generalkidd) April 28, 2026

Over on the PlayStation side of things, we've also seen a lot of promise with the release of the new PS5-Linux tool for installing Ubuntu Linux on PlayStation 5. Unlike with the Switch, that Linux port is actually capable of fully-fledged 60 FPS gaming experiences, including the likes of Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition.





As x86-based consoles like PlayStation 5 get tools like that and Windows-to-ARM64 gaming improves, a future of console modding-into-PCs becomes a lot more interesting.