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This PS5 Linux Tool Turns Sony's Console Into a Linux-Powered Gaming PC

by Chris HarperWednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:42 AM EDT
hero ps5 linux
Early last month, we showcased modder Andy Nguyen (@theflow0 on X) successfully playing Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition running under Ubuntu Linux on his own PlayStation 5. At the time, this was a private project, but Andy has since followed it up with the official release of PS5-Linux on GitHub, now making it possible for all owners of a fat (original model) PS5 running 3.XX or 4.XX firmware to run Ubuntu on the console.

The official project page on GitHub notes the specific firmware configurations supported as "3.00, 3.10, 3.20, (and) 3.21" to run without M.2 support and firmware versions "4.00, 4.02, 4.03, 4.50, (and) 4.51" to run with M.2 support. Support for earlier firmware versions "may be added in the future" but will not will be prioritized, while 5.XX firmware is also under consideration but "may not perform as good" due to Ubuntu needing to run within the GameOS virtual machine and losing "unknown" features as a result. For users who want to take the plunge, required hardware will include a USB mouse and keyboard, a USB Ethernet adapter for internet access, and a USB drive with at least 64GB storage to run Ubuntu. Officially-compatible M.2 NVMe SSDs are also required if you want to run Ubuntu from an SSD instead, and an additional Bluetooth dongle is also required to use the official DualSense wireless controller. That's a lot of extra hardware required, to say the least.

The full building and install instructions are available on GitHub for those of you who want to take the plunge. Based on how well Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition performs on Andy Nguyen's own PS5, it does seem like the consoles makes for a surprisingly-practical Linux gaming PC. Also, in light of the PS5 jailbreak opening the gates to custom firmware/firmware reversion and the recent PlayStation DRM controversy, Andy's Ubuntu PS5 release is fairly well-timed.

Image Credit: Andy Nguyen on GitHub (PS5-Linux logo), Sony (PlayStation 5 render)
Tags:  Sony, Linux, Ubuntu, (NASDAQ:SNE), playstation 5, console gaming, console modding
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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