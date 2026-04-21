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Nintendo Switch 2 Is on Sale for $429.99 at Woot

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:50 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 running Mario Kart World.
Nintendo does not really make it a habit to mark down its consoles, but there are still opportunities to catch one on sale. If you are in the market for a Switch 2 console, the best place to buy one right now is Woot, a dedicated deal site that Amazon acquired way back in 2010. The caveat is that it is not the version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World.

Score A Nintendo Switch 2 for $429.99

For the next few days (or until it sells out), the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console is on sale for $429.99 at Woot, which is $20 below the MSRP. While not a huge savings, it's still cheaper than everywhere else. It's also a brand new console, not used or refurbished, with a 12-month warranty from Nintendo.

The original Switch recently became Nintendo's best-selling console of all time, having overtaken the DS for the honor. Nintendo's Switch 2, meanwhile, got off to a hot start, qualifying as Nintendo's biggest console launch in its long and storied history.

Since launching, the market has been ravaged by memory and storage chip shortages caused by overwhelming demand for AI products. This has sparked concerns that the Switch 2 could see a price hike. During a recent interview with Kyoto, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the topic and left the door open to the possibility of raising the price.

"Hardware profitability depends on factors like component procurement conditions, cost reductions through mass production, and the impact of exchange rates and tariffs,” Furukawa said (via machine translation). "There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor."

So far, that hasn't happened, but who knows what the coming months will bring.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bundle Is $20 Off

Nintendo Switch 2 retail box next to a Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game package.

Also on tap for a $20 savings is the Switch 2 bundled with Super Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2, which is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon and $499.98 at Best Buy. That one gets you a couple of games to start off the Switch 2 party while still saving money, though it's largely related to the discount on the game combo.

If you already own the Switch 2 or would rather buy it from Woot, you can pick up the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game combo for $69.99 at Amazon or Best Buy and effectively pay the same price.

Unfortunately, the Mario Kart World bundle is no longer available unless you're willing to pay a ridiculous markup by a marketplace seller. However, you can buy the game by itself for $79 at Amazon and $79.99 at Best Buy to piecemeal a bundle with Woot's offer.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Nintendo, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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