Nintendo Switch 2 Is on Sale for $429.99 at Woot





Nintendo does not really make it a habit to mark down its consoles, but there are still opportunities to catch one on sale. If you are in the market for a Switch 2 console, the best place to buy one right now is Woot, a dedicated deal site that Amazon acquired way back in 2010. The caveat is that it is not the version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World.

Score A Nintendo Switch 2 for $429.99

Nintendo Switch 2 console is on sale for $429.99 at Woot, which is $20 below the MSRP. While not a huge savings, it's still cheaper than everywhere else. It's also a brand new console, not used or refurbished, with a 12-month warranty from Nintendo. For the next few days (or until it sells out), the standaloneis on sale for, which is $20 below the MSRP. While not a huge savings, it's still cheaper than everywhere else. It's also a brand new console, not used or refurbished, with a 12-month warranty from Nintendo.









Since launching, the market has been ravaged by memory and storage chip shortages caused by overwhelming demand for AI products. This has sparked concerns that the Switch 2 could see a price hike. During a recent interview with Kyoto , Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the topic and left the door open to the possibility of raising the price.





"Hardware profitability depends on factors like component procurement conditions, cost reductions through mass production, and the impact of exchange rates and tariffs,” Furukawa said (via machine translation). "There is no immediate impact on earnings, but it is something we must monitor."





So far, that hasn't happened, but who knows what the coming months will bring.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bundle Is $20 Off









Switch 2 bundled with Super Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2, which is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon and $499.98 at Best Buy. That one gets you a couple of games to start off the Switch 2 party while still saving money, though it's largely related to the discount on the game combo. Also on tap for a $20 savings is the, which is on sale forand. That one gets you a couple of games to start off the Switch 2 party while still saving money, though it's largely related to the discount on the game combo.





Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game combo for $69.99 at Amazon or Best Buy and effectively pay the same price. If you already own the Switch 2 or would rather buy it from Woot, you can pick up thegame combo fororand effectively pay the same price



