CATEGORIES
home News

Switch 2 Is The Fastest-Selling Console In US History As Gaming Hits All-Time High

by Paul LillyThursday, July 24, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle banner image.
Folks, it's official, Sony's PlayStation 4 console is no longer the fastest-selling piece of gaming hardware ever in the United States. That distinction now belongs to Nintendo's Switch 2, which dethroned the former longtime champ by selling a staggering 1.6 million consoles in June, beating it by around 500,000 units to claim the coveted record. The achievement follows the Switch 2 setting a launch day record for most consoles sold in the first 24 hours.

Previously, the PS4 held the title as the best-selling video game hardware launch in U.S. history with 1.1 million units sold during November 2013. That record stood for over a decade as newer generation consoles like the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and even the first-generation Switch came into view.

Breaking a sales record that stood for nearly 12 years was by no means a foregone conclusion. One of the big question marks was whether or not gamers would embrace higher asking prices, with the standalone Switch 2 carrying a $449 MSRP and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle checking in at $499.

To put those figures into context, the original Switch debuted at $299 in the U.S., while the Switch OLED with a display upgrade and twice the internal storage launched at $349. It's also worth noting that the Switch 2 features an LCD screen, not OLED, albeit a physically larger one at 7.9 inches with a higher resolution.

Even so, it's off to a tremendously hot start, according to video game stats in the latest Circana report that were shared to Bluesky by analyst Mat Piscatella. He also notes that the Switch 2 was "June's best-selling video game hardware in both units and dollars, while PlayStation 5 remained the best-seller year-to-date across both measures."

June 2025 U.S. Video Game Market Highlights from Circana - Nintendo Switch 2 debuted as the fastest selling video game hardware device in US history, while consumer spending in both video game hardware and accessories reached new all-time June records.

[image or embed]

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM
While it was never a given that the Switch 2 would usurp the PS4 as the fastest-selling console in U.S. history, it's also not surprising. For one, Nintendo reportedly delayed the launch of the Switch 2 from late 2024 to 2025 in order to procure more units for launch, in anticipation of unprecedented demand.

Secondly, the first-generation Switch is a resounding success, having ascended to become Nintendo's second-best selling console of all time at 152.12 million units, behind only the Nintendo DS at 154.02 million units. The Wii, another uber-popular game system, topped out at 101.63 million units.

The Switch 2 is also contributing to record consumer spending in both hardware and accessories. According to Circana's latest figures, total game hardware and accessory sales in June 2025 reached nearly $5.7 billion, which is up 22% from June 2024. Much of that comes down to core hardware, which exploded 249% to $978 million, versus $280 million in June of last year.

What's also interesting is that the Switch 2 is breaking records and boosting spending in a big way despite there being a shortage of consoles compared to demand. Fortunately, the situation is improving with fairly frequent restock events. Nintendo even announced a new console bundle that includes Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which releases on October 16, 2025.

It's already available to preorder. Likewise, here are a bunch of Switch 2 product links...
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, switch 2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment