Game On! Nintendo Store App Launches On iPhone And Android
Users will be able to use the app to browse both physical and digital games for the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. This will come as a welcomed option for those who are still using the Switch, because trying to find a game on the eShop is akin to pulling teeth, due to the glacial speed the UI runs at on the aging hardware.
Of course, this new storefront wouldn’t be Nintendo without some kind of strange decision. Once a user finds something they’d like to purchase, they will be bounced over to their web browser to buy the item using Nintendo’s web site. It would be a better experience if it allowed users to compete a purchase from within the app. This seems very on-brand for the company, though.
Oddball checkout flow aside, there are some features fans will enjoy. The most interesting of these features will be the ability for users to get incredibly detailed logs of the time they’ve spent playing a game, with the app even going so far as to provide a daily breakdown of gameplay stats.
This information will be available for games on the Switch, Switch 2, the 3DS and Wii U. However, users will need to have their Nintendo Account linked with their Nintendo Network ID to get access to stats for the older consoles.
The Nintendo Store app is available to download now for both iOS and Android.