CATEGORIES
home News

Game On! Nintendo Store App Launches On iPhone And Android

by Alan VelascoWednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:22 PM EDT
nintendo store screen shot
Nintendo continues to roll out mobile apps that make it easier for fans to access its games, content, services and the latest news. Now, the just launched Nintendo Store app, aims to streamline the process of buying systems, games, accessories and merchandise. Additionally, it comes with a neat feature that fans will get a kick out of.

Users will be able to use the app to browse both physical and digital games for the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. This will come as a welcomed option for those who are still using the Switch, because trying to find a game on the eShop is akin to pulling teeth, due to the glacial speed the UI runs at on the aging hardware.

Of course, this new storefront wouldn’t be Nintendo without some kind of strange decision. Once a user finds something they’d like to purchase, they will be bounced over to their web browser to buy the item using Nintendo’s web site. It would be a better experience if it allowed users to compete a purchase from within the app. This seems very on-brand for the company, though.

nintendo store app launches body

Oddball checkout flow aside, there are some features fans will enjoy. The most interesting of these features will be the ability for users to get incredibly detailed logs of the time they’ve spent playing a game, with the app even going so far as to provide a daily breakdown of gameplay stats.

This information will be available for games on the Switch, Switch 2, the 3DS and Wii U. However, users will need to have their Nintendo Account linked with their Nintendo Network ID to get access to stats for the older consoles.

The Nintendo Store app is available to download now for both iOS and Android.
Tags:  Gaming, Mobile, Nintendo
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment