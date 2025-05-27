CATEGORIES
Nintendo Plugs Switch 2 Leaks With A Surprising New Restriction For Gamers

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 27, 2025, 11:08 AM EDT
Nintendo has a lot going on these days, which includes an ongoing legal battle and preparing for the Switch 2 to hit store shelves. To keep fans in the loop, the company launched the Nintendo Today app on iOS and Android, which delivers fresh content daily. However, it seems as if this new app now has a surprising limitation.

User Cube_play_8 on the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit, who often shares Nintendo related news, discovered that the company appears to be preventing screen recording of the Nintendo Today app. A video shows this in action, as any screenshots or video captures are displayed as nothing but a blank screen on playback.

However, it seems as if not every phone has been affected, not yet anyway. Cube_play_8 is still able to capture on screen content using their Poco F5 Pro, while their newer Xiaomi 15 Ultra is blocked from doing so. They shared that, “I'll try to keep going, either myself or other people who are lucky enough to be able to capture new content as it comes out.”

This is they ugly side of Nintendo, as it has always tried to exert as much control as possible with its IP. It wants to ensure that the only place to view this content is through its app, shutting out any other potential sources of information, such as the fan run subreddit alongside news outlets that cover gaming.

Except, all it will lead to is people doing exactly what Cube_play_8 did, which is just recording with a separate device for a lower quality version of something the company wants people to see. It’s a situation where no one wins, all so Nintendo can feel more in control.

Hopefully, with enough backlash, Nintendo will reverse course with this decision. Making it possible for fans to get information elsewhere should they not be able to access the app.
