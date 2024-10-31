Nintendo's Music App For Switch Online Lets You Jam To Classic Game Soundtracks
Subscribers to both the individual and family plans will be able to enjoy “musical memories from across Nintendo's franchises, from Super Mario to Animal Crossing and beyond.” It will even be possible to peruse everything the app has to offer, while taking advantage of the subscription service’s free trial period. The lineup of music available will continue to grow, as the company plans on adding more as time goes on.
There will be several features available so users get the most out of the app. Users will be able to download their favorite tracks to their devices for offline listening, use background playback for when the screen is off or while using another app, and have the ability to create personalized playlists that can be shared with others. Additionally, there will be an Extended Playback feature that allows users to “lengthen the duration of certain tracks to 15, 30, or 60 minutes to enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience.”
Nintendo even went out of its way to ensure that gamers won’t have anything spoiled for them while using the app. Users will be able to filter out soundtracks that could potentially be a spoiler for an in-game moment. It’s difficult to imagine how music might spoil a game for someone, but it’s nice that the company has put this much thought into it.
Nintendo marches to the beat of its own drum, and this app is no different. Rolling into its online subscription service is a great idea, as fans who are currently enrolled in the service will probably get a kick out of revisiting music from some of their favorite games.