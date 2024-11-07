CATEGORIES
Nikon’s Z50 II Mirrorless Camera Targets Content Creators With 4K Video Recording

by Tim SweezyThursday, November 07, 2024, 11:15 AM EDT
Nikon has announced its new Z50 II APS-C mirrorless camera aimed at content creators. The small but powerful camera comes packed with features and functions, such as a dedicated Picture Control button.

The world of mirrorless cameras continues to grow, with other companies such as Fujifilm releasing its own X-M5 mirrorless camera, and Panasonic announcing the world’s smallest full frame mirrorless zoom lens. Because of their compact size and powerful feature sets, mirrorless cameras have also become a favorite with content creators. And, it is in the world of content creation Nikon is betting on the Z50 II to shine.

In a press release, Nikon remarked, “The Z50 II combines a broad range of fun imaging features with the superior functions and performance of higher-end models, making it easy for even first-time camera users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them.”

According to Nikon, some of the Z50 II’s primary features are:
  • Supports users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them via Imaging Recipes and a dedicated Picture Control button. 
  • Superior shooting performance inherited from higher-end models to facilitate first-time users’ camera debut. 
  • A high-luminance EVE for brighter and clearer viewing. 
  • Enhanced video performance that makes it possible for users to try their hand at full-scale video recording.

The Z50 II will also come with a Pre-Release Capture function, which is capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed. It will also support Hi-Res Zoom, which the company says allows users to zoom in on their subject with no loss in image quality with video recording, even when using a prime lens.

Other notable features include:
  • 20.9-megapixel DX format (APS-C) sensor. 
  • Ability to shoot up to 4K/60p. 
  • Coverage of the wide ISO 100-51200 range. 
  • Built-in flash. 
  • Large and clear vari-angle monitor with touch screen.
The Nikon Z50 II is currently available on Nikon’s website. The Z50II body only runs $909.95, while the body and 16-50mm lens kit costs $1,049.95.
