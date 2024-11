Nikon’s Z50 II Mirrorless Camera Targets Content Creators With 4K Video Recording

Supports users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them via Imaging Recipes and a dedicated Picture Control button.

Nikon has announced its new Z50 II APS-C mirrorless camera aimed at content creators. The small but powerful camera comes packed with features and functions, such as a dedicated Picture Control button.The world of mirrorless cameras continues to grow, with other companies such as Fujifilm releasing its own X-M5 mirrorless camera, and Panasonic announcing the world’s smallest full frame mirrorless zoom lens . Because of their compact size and powerful feature sets, mirrorless cameras have also become a favorite with content creators. And, it is in the world of content creation Nikon is betting on the Z50 II to shine.In a press release, Nikon remarked, “The Z50 II combines a broad range of fun imaging features with the superior functions and performance of higher-end models, making it easy for even first-time camera users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them.”According to Nikon , some of the Z50 II’s primary features are:The Z50 II will also come with a Pre-Release Capture function, which is capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed. It will also support Hi-Res Zoom, which the company says allows users to zoom in on their subject with no loss in image quality with video recording, even when using a prime lens.Other notable features include:The Nikon Z50 II is currently available on Nikon’s website. The Z50II body only runs $909.95, while the body and 16-50mm lens kit costs $1,049.95.