Nikon’s Z50 II Mirrorless Camera Targets Content Creators With 4K Video Recording
The world of mirrorless cameras continues to grow, with other companies such as Fujifilm releasing its own X-M5 mirrorless camera, and Panasonic announcing the world’s smallest full frame mirrorless zoom lens. Because of their compact size and powerful feature sets, mirrorless cameras have also become a favorite with content creators. And, it is in the world of content creation Nikon is betting on the Z50 II to shine.
In a press release, Nikon remarked, “The Z50 II combines a broad range of fun imaging features with the superior functions and performance of higher-end models, making it easy for even first-time camera users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them.”
According to Nikon, some of the Z50 II’s primary features are:
- Supports users to achieve their desired expression and create images that are unique to them via Imaging Recipes and a dedicated Picture Control button.
- Superior shooting performance inherited from higher-end models to facilitate first-time users’ camera debut.
- A high-luminance EVE for brighter and clearer viewing.
- Enhanced video performance that makes it possible for users to try their hand at full-scale video recording.
The Z50 II will also come with a Pre-Release Capture function, which is capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed. It will also support Hi-Res Zoom, which the company says allows users to zoom in on their subject with no loss in image quality with video recording, even when using a prime lens.
Other notable features include:
- 20.9-megapixel DX format (APS-C) sensor.
- Ability to shoot up to 4K/60p.
- Coverage of the wide ISO 100-51200 range.
- Built-in flash.
- Large and clear vari-angle monitor with touch screen.