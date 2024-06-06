Canon EOS C400 Throws Down The Gauntlet With A Triple Base ISO And Much More
Canon has unleashed its new EOS C400 full-frame cinema camera and CINE-SERVO lens. The company also announced its first Mount Adapter PL-RF, and an RF-mount version of the award-winning CINE-SERVO 17-200mm cinema lens.
The 6K full-frame EOS C400, with back illuminated CMOS sensor, comes packed with a triple-base ISO (base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800) to deliver what Canon says maximizes the full dynamic range of the camera. An additional benefit of the powerful camera’s sensor is support for the next generation of Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, Dual Pixel AF II. Also, the back-illuminated stacked positioning offers better light-capturing efficiency.
When it comes to recording options, the EOS C400 camera can record in 6K full frame up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. With a simple change to the sensor mode, the C400 can record in 4K RAW up to 120fps and 2K RAW up to 180fps. Other recording options include industry standard XF-AVC codec at frame rates up to 120P, with no cropping the image from the sensor, and two new recording codecs added to the EOS C400 camera, XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S.
Live productions with the EOS C400 camera body feature a dedicated 12-pin lens terminal for broadcast and cine-servo lenses, a variety of output and input interfaces including mini-XLR, DIN connectors for time code, genlock and return video, 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI monitor outputs, a full-size HDMI output, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet, and more. Canon added that the C400 can also provide frame-by-frame metadata in real-time and post-production to support virtual production workflows.
Speaking of cine-servo lenses, the company also introduced its latest cinema lens, the CINE-SERVO 17-200mm, which comes with the added benefit of a native RF mount. The new lens comes in either RF or PL mount configurations, with the PL mount version supporting Zeiss eXtended Data and ARIA (Automatic Restoration of Illumination Attenuation).
To make things easier, Canon also introduced the newly developed Mount Adapter PL-RF. The adapter broadens the range of PL mount lenses when it comes to the EOS C400, according to Canon. It also maintains compatibility for Cooke i/Technology metadata communication between camera and lens, and includes locking plates.
The Canon Cinema EOS C400 full-frame RF mount camera is available for preorder now, with availability expected in September 2024 at an estimated price of $7,999. The CINE-SERVO 17-200mm is expected in October 2024, at an estimated price of $23,850. The Mount Adapter PL-RF is slated to arrive in September 2024 for an estimated price of $1,599.