Fujifilm’s Tiny X-M5 Mirrorless Camera Packs A Potent Pixel Punch At A Great Price

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 15, 2024, 10:50 AM EDT
Renowned camera maker Fujifilm, which also recently launched the Instax 400 camera, announced the launch of its newest X series camera, the compact X-M5. While the camera may be small, it is packed with outstanding features such as a 26.1-megapixel “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor, and the “X-Processor 5” high-speed image processing engine.

The X-M5 is not only compact, it is also the lightest camera in the X series lineup coming in at a mere 355g, making it lighter than the Fujifilm X100VI. Along with a great sensor and processing engine, the camera also includes a full range of functions, such as subject detection AF that can detect moving objects like animals and cars using AI, and 6.2K/30p movie recording function, giving users the ability to shoot both still images and movies.


With a small form factor that makes it easy to carry pretty much anywhere, a wealth of shooting functions, and the quality that comes with an X Series Fujifilm camera, the X-M5 is looking like a great choice for anyone wanting or needing a smaller camera. Fujifilm remarked it is designed for first-time digital camera users to photography enthusiasts.

Fujifilm X-M5 features include:
  • The X-M5 weighs approximately 355g and measures approximately 111.9mm in width, 66.6mm in height, and 38.0mm in depth. 
  • It has symmetrically placed dials on the top surface, which the company says highlights the beauty of the camera. 
  • The film simulation dial is located on the left shoulder of the top surface, allowing the user to intuitively switch between a total of 20 “Film Simulation” modes according to the subject or scene. 
  • A mode dial on the right shoulder of the top surface allows the camera to automatically recognize the best shooting mode for the scene in Auto mode, making it easy for first-time digital camera users to capture high-quality still images and movies. 
  • Fujifilm also offers a few accessories, such as a cooling fan “FAN-001,” and tripod grip “TG-BT1.”
The Fujifilm X-M5 mirrorless digital camera is currently up for pre-order for $799. The company also announced the 16-55mm f/2.8 (24-70mm full-frame equivalent) lens for $1,199, and the XF500mm f/5.6 super telephoto (750mm full-frame equivalent) on pre-order for $2,999.
