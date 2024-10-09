Panasonic Unveils The World's Smallest Full-Frame Mirrorless Zoom Lens
Photographers and videographers desiring a small and light zoom lens can look no further than the new Panasonic Lumix S 18-40 mm F4.5-6.3 (model number S-R1840). In no small feat of engineering, Panasonic has crammed a zoom into something the size usually reserved for single focal and pancake lenses, measuring a svelte 40.9mm when fully retracted in a light 155g body.
Focal length ranges from 18 mm, which is great for close-ups and vlogging, all the way up to 40 mm. Speaking of close-ups, the lens is capable of good close-focusing ability at 0.15 m (0.49 ft). Taking things further, the lens is dust/splash/freeze resistant along with focus breathing suppression (no in-lens OIS or IBIS compatibility, though), making it a great daily driver, especially if users plan to use this as their only lens.
Typical of Lumix S lenses, the S-R1840 is a mix of metal of plastics that don't feel cheap, even if it's technically a kit lens (more on this in a bit). Besides the aforementioned technical capabilities, there are smooth-operating manual focusing and zoom rings, a AF/MF switch, and 62 mm filter thread completing the package. The only downer is the F4.5 aperture that pretty much negates any expectations of smooth bokeh shots.
In the meantime, Panasonic has also released a new firmware for its compact S9 full frame camera (that was aimed at creatives on the go, particularly content creators). With version 1.1, recording limits have been removed, the introduction of in-shot aspect ratio frame guides, and remote shooting with the Lumix Lab app, among others.
Panasonic also launched the S9 in a new Smokey White colorway and one can either buy the body only or as a kit with the S-R1840. The S9 body goes for $1,500, while the kit is $1800 (for all colors). The lens alone can be had for $500.