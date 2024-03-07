Nikon Goes Hollywood, Snaps Up Camera Giant RED In Blockbuster Deal









Nikon often competes with Canon, which has a similar lineup of consumer cameras that have been popular for decades. Canon also has a more robust cinema camera lineup, something that Nikon currently lacks. The acquisition of RED should surely be followed by some stellar cinema-grade products from Nikon, both with the hardware and software. Having access to the RED patents will be a tremendous help, since the system is already proven and robust.



RED has made some strides into the more affordable consumer cinema market with its RED Komodo camera released a few years ago. Blending a cheaper price point with RED's high image quality, this camera has been very popular with cinema professionals and consumers. RED likely will benefit from being under the wing of such a massive company such as Nikon, which will have more financial resources for future development. While Nikon has a heavy consumer focus with its lineup of cameras, RED has traditionally appealed to professionals and the heavy-duty cinema crowd. Its products are typically much more expensive and focused solely on video, not photography.

R3D Raw, RED's patented video raw format, has been in contention between manufactures for years in terms of its application. RED famously sued Nikon recently, which had used its data compression technology in the Nikon Z9 camera. With Nikon now owning RED, the possibilities for technological advancements within Nikon cameras should be interesting to watch.