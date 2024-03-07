CATEGORIES
home News

Nikon Goes Hollywood, Snaps Up Camera Giant RED In Blockbuster Deal

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, March 07, 2024, 09:39 AM EDT
red
RED Digital Cinema has been famous for its high resolution images and beautiful colors. A Hollywood favorite, especially for more adventurous cinematographers who do not want to use staple Arri cameras, it has helped blaze a trail for many creators. RED helped to usher in the use of digital formats in the film space, a huge boon for all. RED has also been an independent and risk-taking company since its inception, but that may be changing. 

Nikon, the massive Japanese manufacturer of cameras, has announced a purchase of the entirety of the RED Digital Cinema company. In this stunning move, Nikon will now have access to the patents and other goodies that RED has amassed over time. 

red epic

R3D Raw, RED's patented video raw format, has been in contention between manufactures for years in terms of its application. RED famously sued Nikon recently, which had used its data compression technology in the Nikon Z9 camera. With Nikon now owning RED, the possibilities for technological advancements within Nikon cameras should be interesting to watch. 

red komodo

While Nikon has a heavy consumer focus with its lineup of cameras, RED has traditionally appealed to professionals and the heavy-duty cinema crowd. Its products are typically much more expensive and focused solely on video, not photography. 

Nikon often competes with Canon, which has a similar lineup of consumer cameras that have been popular for decades. Canon also has a more robust cinema camera lineup, something that Nikon currently lacks. The acquisition of RED should surely be followed by some stellar cinema-grade products from Nikon, both with the hardware and software. Having access to the RED patents will be a tremendous help, since the system is already proven and robust. 

RED has made some strides into the more affordable consumer cinema market with its RED Komodo camera released a few years ago. Blending a cheaper price point with RED's high image quality, this camera has been very popular with cinema professionals and consumers. RED likely will benefit from being under the wing of such a massive company such as Nikon, which will have more financial resources for future development. 
Tags:  Nikon, red camera, (nasdaq:ninoy)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment