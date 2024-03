Nikon Goes Hollywood, Snaps Up Camera Giant RED In Blockbuster Deal

While Nikon has a heavy consumer focus with its lineup of cameras, RED has traditionally appealed to professionals and the heavy-duty cinema crowd. Its products are typically much more expensive and focused solely on video, not photography.Nikon often competes with Canon, which has a similar lineup of consumer cameras that have been popular for decades. Canon also has a more robust cinema camera lineup, something that Nikon currently lacks. The acquisition of RED should surely be followed by some stellar cinema-grade products from Nikon, both with the hardware and software. Having access to the RED patents will be a tremendous help, since the system is already proven and robust.RED has made some strides into the more affordable consumer cinema market with its RED Komodo camera released a few years ago. Blending a cheaper price point with RED's high image quality, this camera has been very popular with cinema professionals and consumers. RED likely will benefit from being under the wing of such a massive company such as Nikon, which will have more financial resources for future development.