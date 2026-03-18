Nike, Beats And LeBron Team Up On Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch With 45-Hr Battery Life

Nike and Beats have merged their performance DNA to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, a hook-style workout earphone that marks the first time a Nike Swoosh has ever been on a Beats product. For extra draw power, Nike and Beats enlisted help from some dude named LeBron James.
The special edition Pro 2 sports a striking Volt and matte black pattern, a nod to Nike’s high-vis colorway found on many of its products as well as Apple Watches
. On the left bud, there's the Beats logo whereas the right earpiece features the iconic Swoosh. Perhaps more strikingly, the charging case is finished in a distinctive Volt splatter pattern, with 'Just Do It' printed inside the lid.
Apart from these aesthetic changes, this is a standard Powerbeats Pro 2
, which brings a built-in heart rate monitor that can sync directly with the Nike Run Club app, allowing runners to track biometrics without needing a chest strap or (ahem, Apple) watch. At launch, the new buds were praised for being slimmer and lighter than the previous generation plus with an improvement in comfort of the signature earhook design. A big part of why hook-style earphones are a hit with athletes is how the buds stay anchored during high-intensity workouts or long-distance training where standard earbuds are less secure.
Elsewhere, the Powerbeats Pro 2 features active noise cancellation (ANC) alongside a transparency mode. Battery life is factory quoted for up to eight hours of continuous use with ANC enabled, or 45 hours of total playtime with the charging case. For those who prefer tactile feedback, the buds rock physical button controls, which are generally more reliable than touch sensors when dealing with sweat or gloves.
Soundwise, the Powerbeats Pro 2 maintains the bass-centric tuning of most Beats products, which has in fact been found to motivate a person during high-effort workouts.
The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition already launched via an early-access lottery on the SNKRS app
, but don't worry if you missed it: a wider global release will begin on March 20. Priced at the same $250 price tag as the regular Pro 2, the LeBron-approved buds will be available through Nike and Apple’s digital storefronts, as well as select physical Apple Stores.