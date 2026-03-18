Nike, Beats And LeBron Team Up On Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch With 45-Hr Battery Life





Nike and Beats have merged their performance DNA to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, a hook-style workout earphone that marks the first time a Nike Swoosh has ever been on a Beats product. For extra draw power, Nike and Beats enlisted help from some dude named LeBron James.





The special edition Pro 2 sports a striking Volt and matte black pattern, a nod to Nike’s high-vis colorway found on many of its products as well as Apple Watches . On the left bud, there's the Beats logo whereas the right earpiece features the iconic Swoosh. Perhaps more strikingly, the charging case is finished in a distinctive Volt splatter pattern, with 'Just Do It' printed inside the lid.









Apart from these aesthetic changes, this is a standard Powerbeats Pro 2 , which brings a built-in heart rate monitor that can sync directly with the Nike Run Club app, allowing runners to track biometrics without needing a chest strap or (ahem, Apple) watch. At launch, the new buds were praised for being slimmer and lighter than the previous generation plus with an improvement in comfort of the signature earhook design. A big part of why hook-style earphones are a hit with athletes is how the buds stay anchored during high-intensity workouts or long-distance training where standard earbuds are less secure.







