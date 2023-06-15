Why Biden Admin’s Corrupt NHTSA Told Car Makers To Ignore Right To Repair Law





This is in stark contrast to the Biden administration and Democrat party's previous stances on Right to Repair, which have traditionally been "evocative support." The letter says that the "Data Access Law conflicts with and therefore is preempted by the Safety Act." The NHTSA letter is not completely and utterly without rational justification; the idea is that by making vehicle telemetry data available to mom & pop repair shops, that data could be stolen or modified by bad actors. The fear is that it will make vehicles' cybersecurity weaker.







The NHTSA's letter implies vehicles compliant with the legislation should be recalled!

"The record contains no empirical evidence to suggest that independent repair shops are more or less likely than authorized repair shops to compromise or misuse customer data. The record supports arguments that consumers and independent repair shops would be equally capable of minimizing cybersecurity risks, as are authorized repairers."

