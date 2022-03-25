CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan WassonFriday, March 25, 2022, 06:02 PM EDT

Honda And Acura Replay Attack Lets Hackers Remotely Unlock And Start These Cars

honda acura hack remote unlock start news

We can sometimes forget how deeply computers are integrated into our lives beyond standard computing devices like phones, laptops, and desktop PCs. The hackability of computer systems beyond these devices can be a stark reminder of the ubiquity of computer systems. Just last week, a hacker was found to have stolen 400 gallons of fuel from a gas station in North Carolina. Now this week, a group of cybersecurity researchers published a proof of concept for a vulnerability in Honda’s remote keyless system.

The researchers posted videos demonstrating the use of a radio transceiver to lock, unlock, and remote start a 10th generation (2016-2021) Honda Civic. The videos serve as proof of the capacity for hackers to exploit a vulnerability in Honda’s remote keyless system. The vulnerability is listed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) as CVE-2022-27254.

Honda’s remote keyless system sends the same radio frequency (RF) code for reach request, rather than employing a rolling code technique that changes the code after every request. As a result, Hondas and Acuras are open to replay Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks, where a nearby attacker intercepts the RF codes sent by the remote keyless system and later uses them to lock, unlock, or remote start the car. If Honda’s remote keyless system used rolling codes, then a code intercepted by an attacker could not be re-used, but, since the codes are fixed, an attacker can re-transmit an intercepted code and successfully lock, unlock, or remote start the target vehicle. 

honda acura hack remote unlock start wheel news

As far as we can tell, this vulnerability has appeared before in the NVD under two different Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers. CVE-2019-20626 dates back to 2019 and pertains to the 2017 Honda HR-V. The other CVE identifer, CVE-2021-46145, was registered in the NVD after a researcher published a proof of concept for an exploit of the vulnerability on a 2012 Honda Civic. Blake Berry, a member of the group that brought the vulnerability to light again this week, also previously published a video demonstrating the exploit on a 2016 Honda Accord and confirmed that it worked on a 2009 Acura TSX, a 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback, and a 2020 Honda Civic LX. However, Berry speculates that all Honda and Acura vehicles that use Honda’s remote keyless system are vulnerable.

A Honda spokesperson told BleepingComputer that it has not verified these vulnerabilities, but that if the company’s vehicles are vulnerable, “Honda has no plan to update older vehicles at this time.” The spokesperson added that “It's important to note, while Honda regularly improves security features as new models are introduced, determined and technologically sophisticated thieves are also working to overcome those features.” The spokesperson also pointed out that this hack is relatively sophisticated compared to other means that thieves can use to access vehicles and requires thieves to be within close proximity of a vehicle while the owner is using the remote keyless system.
Tags:  Hackers, cybersecurity, Honda, acura
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment