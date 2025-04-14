New Tesla Cybertruck Model Trades Power For Longer Range And A Lower Price





Tesla's polarizing Cybertruck has become more affordable with the introduction of a new entry-level trim. By dropping a few (arguably) big features, such as air suspension, power tonneau cover, ventilated front seats, plus moving from dual-motor all-wheel-drive to single motor rear-wheel-drive, the new Cybertruck Long Range comes in under $63k (post federal tax credit) while gaining 25 miles greater range and quicker charging over other variants.





Whether you're a Tesla or Elon Musk fan or not, there's no denying they've played a major role in pushing the EV market to the way it is today. It's thanks to cars like the Model S and Model 3 for demonstrating how addictive performance , bespoke software/features, and effective charging infrastructure can be mass produced and implemented. That said, Tesla (and Musk) are no strangers to controversy either—from questionable build quality , endless recalls, stalled promises for Level 5 autonomous capabilities, and of course, the Cybertruck.





Almost since the get-go, the Cybertruck has been a hard sell for the company, due in part to foibles surrounding its special design (that only a mother could love), stainless steel panels that not only tarnished over time but could also break fingers , as well as over pricing. The latter came from Musk's initial promise in 2019 that the electric truck would be priced under $40,000. By the time the delayed production units came about, customers were forking over $70,000 and up.













Enter the new Cybertruck Long Range. At the $72,000 to start (before EV tax credits), this is the cheapest version yet, although obviously a far cry from the promised price in the 2019 announcement . To reach this price point however, customers have to make a quite a lot concessions. The biggest difference comes from dropping the dual-motor AWD setup to a single motor driving the rear wheels. While this allows the truck to achieve a 350-mile range (about 25 miles better than the average AWD model), 0-60 mph acceleration is reduced to 6.2 seconds (2.4 s slower), top speed is pegged at 112 mph, and tow rating limited to 7,500 lbs (3,500 less).













Ground clearance is fixed at 9.6 inches because gone is the variable air suspension that could raise the truck up to 16 inches. The stock wheels will be 18-inch units wearing all-season threads, although buyers can option 20-inch rims with AT tires at the expense of a 19-mile reduction in range.







But wait, there's more! Or should that be less? Anyway, the Cybertruck Long Range forgoes the power tonneau cover, the rear 9.4-inch passenger display, ventilated seats, and one cubic foot less cargo volume (perhaps taken up by the coil spring assembly below). Even the sound system gets a severe downgrade from 15 speakers to a measly seven.



