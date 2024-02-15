CATEGORIES
home News

Cybertruck Durability Concerns Surface As Owners Complain Of Rust

by Aaron LeongThursday, February 15, 2024, 10:02 AM EDT
hero Cybertruck fremont cropped
Tesla's Cybertruck just can't seem to have a good day, can it? After suffering from numerous delays to get it into production, an inflated final MSRP, and memes about its dystopian looks, its latest problem centers yet again around its stainless steel panels. Owners are now reporting that the panels are already rusting. Or are they?

Following a lengthy incubation period, it's safe to say that Elon Musk and early adopters are glad that the Tesla Cybertruck EV ($61,000 starting) is finally in production. While reviews on the chiseled vehicle have been generally favorable, users are reporting concerns of staining and discoloration of the unique exterior stainless steel panels. Tesla has heaped praise (and marketing hype) over the strength and imperviousness of the material, but if you've owned a stainless steel appliance, even ones with fingerprint resistant finish, you know that it doesn't take long for the surface to pick up all manner of stains or marring.

The latest complaint indicates that the panels are showing signs of rust. For one, an owner on a Cybertruck forum wrote, "Just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out." Of course, the internet has blown this out of proportion claiming that the Cybertruck is a rust bucket and can't be driven in the rain. Shouldn't stainless steel be rust-free?

There are a couple of theories to why this is happening, though. Additives in the steel-making process could have carried impurities that, in these cases, reacted to moisture and oxygen. Another possibility is that either the finished vehicle or steel panels picked up metal dust/flakes during transportation to the factory or dealership. Once embedded and if not properly inspected and corrected, these metal particles show up as rust stains or marks on the vehicle. 

Either way, Tesla painted itself into a corner by choosing to go with the full stainless steel look. For owners, the easily tarnished exterior—be it from bird poop or acid rain—is proving to be a maintenance nightmare with likely ramifications in the used car arena. Anybody remember the DeLorean?
Tags:  Tesla, (NASDAQ:TSLA), cybertruck
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment