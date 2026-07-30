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GTA 6 Trailer 3 Showing Actual Gameplay Could Drop In August

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 30, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
gta 6 gameplay=trailer august hero
Gamers have been scrounging for any morsel of information about Grand Theft Auto VI after waiting over a year for a fresh trailer to drop. The wait has been long enough for many fans to wonder if the game might see yet another delay. Those fears appear to be unfounded according to a well-known industry insider that claims there will be more to see very soon.

NateTheHate, who often gets the scoop on gaming hardware and software, shared on the social media platform X that he expects a big marketing push for GTA 6 in August. When another user showed skepticism based on how little Rockstar Games has shown so far, he responded with, “they have a marketing plan & they are sticking to that plan.” Moreover, he is adamant that the studio will be able to deliver on its promised release date in November.

gta6 natethehate tweet marketing plan

However, fans don’t have to rely just on NateTheHate’s word to be excited about what might be in the pipeline for August. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick shared with investors earlier this year that the game’s “launch marketing [is] set to begin this summer." There’s not much summer left in the calendar, meaning that next month should be when the marketing machine kicks into gear.

It would be an ideal time for GTA 6’s first gameplay trailer to hit, as players can now pre-order the title on either the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Store. Showing fans what they can look forward to experiencing will undoubtedly go a long way to juicing sales, especially as this will be the kind of trailer that will be analyzed from every angle and generate plenty of coverage.

Hopefully the rumor is right and fans will have something to tide them over until they finally getting their hands on GTA 6 when the game launches on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on November 19.
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), taketwo-interactive, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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